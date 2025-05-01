Home
Thursday, May 1, 2025
  • Assam Panchayat Elections: Phase 1 On May 2; NDA Already Wins 320 Seats Unopposed

Assam Panchayat Elections: Phase 1 On May 2; NDA Already Wins 320 Seats Unopposed

Phase 1 of Assam’s Panchayat polls begins May 2 across 14 districts. NDA already secures 320 seats unopposed, as over 1.8 crore voters prepare to cast votes.

Assam Panchayat Elections: Phase 1 On May 2; NDA Already Wins 320 Seats Unopposed


Voting for the first phase of panchayat elections in Assam will be held on May 2 across 14 districts: Sonitpur, Biswanath, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Majuli, Golaghat, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi.

The Assam State Election Commission has made all necessary arrangements to ensure a free and fair election.
Polling parties departed for their respective polling stations on Thursday.

The second phase of polling will be conducted on May 7 in the remaining 13 districts, and the counting of votes will take place on May 11.

More than 1.80 crore voters, including 90.71 lakh male voters, 89.65 lakh female voters and 408 other voters, will exercise their franchise in 25007 polling stations in both phases.

The BJP-led NDA has already secured 32 Zilla Parishad seats (35 by the BJP and two by the AGP), as well as 288 Anchalik Panchayat seats (259 by the BJP and 29 by the AGP), all of which were won unopposed.

More than 1.80 crore voters, including 90.71 lakh male voters, 89.65 lakh female voters, and 408 other voters, will exercise their franchise in 25,007 polling stations.

According to the Assam State Election Commissioner, an adequate number of security personnel will be deployed, along with over 1.20 lakh polling personnel, to ensure the smooth conduct of the election.

Earlier, on April 18, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to sweep the upcoming panchayat polls in the state.

“The NDA has already secured 37 Zila Parishad (35 BJP and 2 AGP) and 288 Anchalik Panchayat (259 BJP and 29 AGP) seats unopposed.

This is a massive and unprecedented mandate in Assam’s political history. It reflects the immense trust and overwhelming love that the people of Assam have for the NDA and for our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi,” the Assam CM said on X.

The Assam CM stated that the NDA is poised to sweep the Panchayat elections in Assam.

“We are confident that when the final election results are declared, this tally will grow even more impressive. The NDA is all set to sweep the Panchayat elections in Assam,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

