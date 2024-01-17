Assam Witness Earthquake of Magnitude 3.5

Darrang, Assam – In the early hours of today, around 7:54 am, a mild earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter Scale jolted the Darrang district of Assam, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The tremor, though relatively small, sent ripples of concern through the region.

Residents reported feeling the ground shake for a few seconds, with some describing the sensation as akin to a brief, gentle sway. The earthquake’s epicenter was located in Darrang, causing a few moments of panic among the local populace. However, there have been no reports of injuries or significant damage to property have been reported so far.