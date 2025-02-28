Aurora Borealis In US: Check Time And Locations For Best Views This Weekend

The Northern Lights are caused by a Coronal Mass Ejection, which happens when large volumes of plasma and magnetic field are expelled from the sun's corona. Electrons from these ejections interact with the Earth's magnetic field, producing the multicolored lights.

The Northern Lights will be visible in many northern U.S. states and parts of Canada on Thursday night due to an impending geomagnetic storm, if the weather permits.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Time And Places To View The NorthernLights

Here’s a list of places where Northern Lights can be seen:

Northern Idaho

South Dakota

Wisconsin

Maine

Washington

North Dakota

Montana

Minnesota

Upper Michigan

For those who want to see the aurora borealis, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) advises going to a high viewing point between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time.

Best Angles To Capture Photos

The easiest approach to capture the phenomena on camera, according to photographers who spoke to National Geographic, is to use wide-angle lenses, set the focus to the farthest setting, and have an aperture or F-stop of four or less. It is advised to disable flash and go to night mode when using a smartphone.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Although humans are usually not at risk from severe storms, the electronics may be. Satellites, electrical grids, and communication networks that many vital societal components depend on on a daily basis may sustain harm from stronger geomagnetic storms.

What Are Northern Lights?

The Northern Lights are caused by a Coronal Mass Ejection, which happens when large volumes of plasma and magnetic field are expelled from the sun’s corona. Electrons from these ejections interact with the Earth’s magnetic field, producing the multicolored lights.