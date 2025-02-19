The dolphins were found near the Arthur River inlet on Tasmania’s west coast, a sparsely populated area known for its rugged coastline and harsh ocean conditions.

More than 150 dolphins have become stranded on a secluded beach in Tasmania, Australia, leading to the deaths of dozens, environmental officials confirmed on Wednesday, February 19.

The pod, consisting of 157 false killer whales—a deep-sea species that remains largely mysterious—was believed to have washed ashore within the past 48 hours. As of Wednesday morning, approximately 90 dolphins were still alive.

False Killer Whales Identified Among the Stranded Dolphins

According to officials, the stranded dolphins are false killer whales, a species named for their skull’s resemblance to that of an orca. These large marine mammals can grow up to six meters (20 feet) long and are known for their strong social bonds, often forming pods of 50 or more.

Brendon Clark, a state wildlife officer, stated that refloating the surviving dolphins would be a difficult task due to their size, with some individuals weighing over a tonne.

“As with any stranding, euthanasia is considered to minimize suffering,” Clark explained, adding that veterinarians were present to assess the situation and make necessary decisions.

Rare Stranding in This Region

Mass strandings of false killer whales are relatively common along Australia’s coastlines. However, Clark noted that this was the first time in 50 years such an event had occurred in this specific part of Tasmania.

“These are migratory animals that travel through open waters worldwide,” he said. “We currently have no information on why they stranded in this area after such a long time. Post-mortem examinations may provide further insights.”

Difficult Rescue Conditions in Remote Location

The dolphins were found near the Arthur River inlet on Tasmania’s west coast, a sparsely populated area known for its rugged coastline and harsh ocean conditions.

Tasmania’s environment department acknowledged that the remoteness of the location posed significant challenges for the rescue operation, including difficult access, unpredictable ocean conditions, and the transportation of specialized equipment.

False killer whales are known for their social nature and are frequently involved in large-scale strandings. According to the Australian Museum, such incidents can result in the loss of entire pods.

Despite their occurrence in oceans worldwide, little is known about false killer whales. There are no reliable estimates of their global population, and the Australian government currently classifies them as “near threatened.” Further studies and post-mortem analyses may help shed light on this.