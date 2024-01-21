Ayodhya Gears Up for Grand Pran Pratishtha of Ram Temple, Karsewakpuram Transformed

As Ayodhya prepares for the historic Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Temple tomorrow, the atmosphere in Karsewakpuram, an area where determined ‘Karsevaks’ stayed during their struggle in 1990, is vibrant with the colors of various flowers. The transformation of Karsewakpuram, situated approximately two kilometers from the Ram Janmabhoomi site, reflects the changing times since the intense moments of the Ram Temple movement.

In 1990, during the tenure of the Mulayam Singh government, orders were issued to open fire at the Karsevaks. In response, they sought refuge in Karsewakpuram while passionately advocating for the construction of the Ram Temple. The once humble ground has now evolved into a beautifully adorned space, symbolizing the journey from struggle to triumph.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai’s residence has also been illuminated with twinkling lights, adding to the festive atmosphere surrounding the upcoming Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Rituals continued on the fifth day of Vedic ceremonies on Saturday in preparation for the consecration of Lord Ram at Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir. The day witnessed prayers, havan, and offerings of sugar and fruits. Notably, 81 Kalash were established and worshipped in the temple courtyard, accompanied by evening puja and aarti.

Posters depicting the child-version of Lord Ram have adorned the entry gate to the grand Ayodhya temple, providing a visual treat for devotees and visitors. The decorations and preparations signify the anticipation and excitement building up ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony scheduled for January 22.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Vijay Kumar has issued security directives in light of the large number of devotees already present in Ayodhya. Devotees are urged to avoid crowding during darshan, and arrangements are being made for a phased and orderly visit after the Pran Pratishtha on January 22. The DGP has also called for an intensive checking campaign at all check posts to ensure the safety and security of the religious event.