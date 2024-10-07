Home
Monday, October 7, 2024
we-woman

Badshah and Hania Amir Joins Diljit on Stage in Dil-luminati Concert In London

Diljit introduced Badshah with a heartfelt shoutout, calling him a “good human being” and reminiscing about their 15-year-long friendship.

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh lit up the O2 Arena in London like never before with his high-energy “Dil-Luminati” tour concert, turning a Friday night into an unforgettable event. Known for his magnetic stage presence and hit songs, Diljit brought out not one but two big surprises that left fans cheering, It was Bollywood rapper Badshah and Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, both of whom are rumoured to be friends.

DiljitXBadshah Sets The Stage on Fire

Diljit introduced Badshah with a heartfelt shoutout, calling him a “good human being” and reminiscing about their 15-year-long friendship. “Today, for the first time, we are performing together at London O2. So please welcome Badshah!” he announced, earning an excited response from the crowd. The duo then set the stage on fire with their performance of “Naina” from the movie Crew.

As soon as videos of their collab on the concert’s stage went viral on social media, fans flooded the internet with reactions. Some praised their energy and chemistry, while others playfully teased Badshah, comparing him to rapper Honey Singh.

Hania Aamir on stage: What a “Dil-JEET” moment!

But the surprises didn’t end there. Yes, Diljit invited Hania Aamir on stage. Amid the crowd’s cheers, Hania initially waved off the invitation with a shy smile. But on Diljit’s insistence, she joined him. Diljit sang his hit song “Lover,” for Hania, earning another round of applause from the audience. 

Hania expressed her gratitude, “Thank you, London! Shukriya bohut bohut aapka.” She also shared her appreciation for Diljit on Instagram, calling the night “magic.”

Social media was buzzing with fan reactions, with users expressing their joy at seeing their two favorites together. “Cutest interaction, coolest people on stage. Diljit x Hania, what a moment to witness…this is Hania’s era,” one user commented. Another fan wrote, “Can’t believe I’ll see both of my loves together.”

What’s Next for the Dil-Luminati Tour?

After wrapping up his international performances, Diljit is all set to bring the “Dil-Luminati” tour to India. Starting at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 26, the Indian leg will travel to major cities like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports Rajat

