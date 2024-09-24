Home
Biden: Hope For Peace In Middle East And Ukraine In Last Address To UN

In his farewell address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden emphasized the urgent need to resolve ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, specifically addressing the situations involving Israel, Hamas, and Hezbollah, as well as the prolonged civil war in Sudan.

Call for Global Unity

“I’ve seen a remarkable sweep of history. I know many look at the world today and see difficulties and react with despair but I do not. We are stronger than we think when the world acts together,” Biden declared, reflecting on his views of global cooperation amidst crises.

As he sought to solidify his legacy at the United Nations, Biden acknowledged the challenges his administration faced in achieving a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. He underscored the toll of the ongoing violence, stating, “End the war.” During his speech, he expressed his sorrow over the suffering of hostages’ families and the plight of innocent civilians in Gaza.

Escalating Tensions in the Region

The Middle East has witnessed intensified conflict over the past 11 months, marked by a full-scale war ignited by a Hamas attack on Tel Aviv that resulted in the deaths of nearly 1,200 people. In retaliation, Israel’s military response has claimed more than 41,000 lives, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The situation worsened following recent blasts in Beirut, leading to increased hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, with casualties in Lebanon exceeding 500.

Reaffirming U.S. Stance

In his address, President Biden reiterated the United States’ position on the escalation of hostilities, stating, “Full scale war is not in anyone’s interest.” His remarks come as the region grapples with the consequences of sustained violence.

Additionally, Biden called for ongoing Western support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, which has been ongoing since February 2022, highlighting the interconnectedness of global security challenges.

As Biden prepares to leave office, his address serves as a poignant reminder of the complexities and urgent need for resolution in international conflicts.

