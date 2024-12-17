Bigg Boss: Who Is The Highest-Paid Contest Ever Charging ₹2.5 Crore For Just Three Days?

These contestants not only entertain audiences but also earn significant amounts for their participation. Interestingly, the highest-paid contestant in the show’s history reportedly earned an astounding ₹2.5 crore for just three days.

Bigg Boss continues to be one of India’s most popular reality shows, attracting numerous celebrities over the years who willingly leave their luxurious lifestyles to spend time in the Bigg Boss house.

These contestants not only entertain audiences but also earn significant amounts for their participation. Interestingly, the highest-paid contestant in the show’s history reportedly earned an astounding ₹2.5 crore for just three days.

Highest-Paid Bigg Boss Contestant

According to a Financial Express report, Canadian-American actor Pamela Anderson holds the record as the highest-paid contestant on Bigg Boss.

Best known for her role as C.J. Parker in the iconic series Baywatch, Anderson earned ₹2.5 crore during her brief three-day stint on the show. She participated in Bigg Boss Season 4, the first season hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Season 4 featured several other prominent contestants, including Shweta Tripathi, who ultimately won the season, The Great Khali, Dolly Bindra, and Samir Soni.

Who Is Pamela Anderson?

Pamela Anderson rose to fame after being named Playboy’s Playmate of the Month in February 1990. She achieved international stardom through her role in Baywatch and later appeared in numerous films and TV shows, including Barb Wire, Naked Souls, and The Nanny.

Most recently, Anderson starred in The Last Showgirl, a role that earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama. She is set to appear in The Naked Gun, a reboot of the classic cop comedy franchise.

Other Highly Paid Bigg Boss Contestants

Apart from Pamela Anderson, several other contestants have earned significant sums for their time on the show:

The Great Khali: ₹50 lakh per week

Karanvir Bohra: ₹20 lakh per week

Sidharth Shukla: ₹9 lakh per episode

Vivian Dsena: ₹5 lakh per week

Hina Khan: ₹2 lakh per episode

Bigg Boss 18 Keeps Fans Engaged

Currently, Bigg Boss Season 18 is captivating audiences with its intense drama and rivalries. The season has already sparked debates and fan favorites among viewers.

A new promo teases a major clash between contestants Karan Veer Mehra and Rajat Dalal during the “Time God” task, adding to the excitement. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who will emerge victorious this season.