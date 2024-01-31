Bihar CM Nitish Kumar: Committed to NDA Permanently

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his commitment to staying in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) permanently and continuing to work for the people of Bihar. This statement follows his recent departure from the Mahagathbandhan and the INDIA bloc to form a new government with BJP support in Bihar. Nitish Kumar criticized the opposition alliance’s choice of the name “INDIA” and highlighted the lack of coordination in seat-sharing decisions. He emphasized his return to the NDA and vowed to work for Bihar’s welfare. “I was urging them to choose another name for the alliance. But they had already finalized it. I was trying so hard. They did not do even one thing. Till today they haven’t decided which party will contest how many seats,” Kumar told reporters here.

He said, “Then I left them and came back to who I was with initially. Now I will stay here forever. I will keep working for the people of Bihar.”

Nitish Kumar said that the new government will seek a trust vote in the state assembly on February 10. The new government plans to seek a trust vote in the state assembly on February 10. Nitish Kumar’s decision faced criticism from Congress and RJD, accusing him of frequent U-turns.

Congress General Secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh said, “I thought Narendra Modi was a master of U-turns… but Nitish Kumar has left even the master of U-turns behind.”

Nitish Kumar took the oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time in Raj Bhawan, Patna, switching sides again, this time with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

It was for the second time in two years that Nitish Kumar had jumped the ship, his fifth crossover in a little over a decade.

Two Deputy Chief Ministers from the BJP, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and six other ministers, including Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Santosh Kumar Suman, Shrawan Kumar, and others, also took the oath on Sunday.