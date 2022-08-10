Friday, August 12, 2022

Bihar Political Crisis: BJP stages a mega protest

Pranay Lad
Amid all the political turmoil in Bihar, BJP is staging a mega protest with all the senior leaders at the party headquarters in Bihar.

Seasoned Ministers have come together to stage a protest against Nitish Kumar, slogans like Nitish Kumar Haye Haye are echoing the Bihar Headquarters of Bhartiya Janta Party.

Sanjay Jaiswal while exclusively talking to NewsX during the protests said, “I congratulate Nitish Kumar on becoming the Chief Minister for the eighth time and only can achieve such a feat because he’s a “Dalbadlu” and if he says that he was under constant pressure then the government will ask the Chief Minister to maintain strict governance over the state. If that’s too much to ask then I don’t know what to do.”

While, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Under Narendra Modi’s ordinance Nitish Kumar got the opportunity to win the legislative elections, Lok Sabha elections and now he dumps BJP over a corrupt party, ther0e are internal dispute within the party to become ministers, Bihar will retaliate.”

“Nitish Ji wants to stay in power and can do anything to do so, and when he realised that his MLAs have sought to ally with RJD eventually resulting in his losing the CM seat, he’s scared and doesn’t trust his MLAs. Hence, he allied with Tejashwi Yadav. He has shaken his hands with hands that are drenched in corruption, illicit activities, robbery, rapes, and murders. He has betrayed both development and Bihar,” said one of the BJP seasoned leaders.

I hope Nitish Ji doesn’t end up in a mega corruption scam, he left a respected party and formed an alliance with a party that has only demeaned him.” said Syed Shahnawaz Hussain while exclusively talking to NewsX.

Nitish Kumar is slated to take his oath as a Chief Minister for the eighth time. The mega alliance has seven parties including 164 MLAs.

