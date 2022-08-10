Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar to take oath for the 8th time

On Tuesday, Nitish Kumar officially switched from the BJP to the RJD for the second time, breaking the saffron party’s recent streak of success and delaying its aspirations to replicate its state-wide victory in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.



Nitish Kumar visited Raj Bhavan twice throughout the day, first to announce his resignation as the chief minister of the NDA cabinet and once to serve as the arbitrator of an RJD-led alliance vying to become the next government, as the political drama in Bihar came to a head.



After the Shiv Sena and the Akali Dal, the JD(U) on Tuesday became the third significant ally to sever relations with the BJP after 2019. The Shiv Sena and Akali Dal, two of the BJP’s longest-standing partners, left the party less than 18 months after it won the Lok Sabha elections for the second time in a row. The largest ally in terms of MPs, JD(U), has now departed the governing BJP-led National Democratic Alliance with less than two years till the next general elections (NDA). George Fernandes of the JD(U) served as the NDA’s convener at one point, but the Nitish Kumar-led party severed relations with the BJP in 2013 after Narendra Modi became the saffron party’s leading figurehead.



Tejahwi Yadav is also likely to take an oath as Deputy Chief Minister.



The Mahagathbandhan has seven parties including 164 MLAs along with independent MLAs, as announced by Nitish Kumar at a joint press conference with RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav post meeting the Bihar Governor.



On a day of rapidly changing political developments in Bihar, Kumar ended his alliance with the Modi government-led National Democratic Alliance and rejoined hands with RJD.



The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 2 pm at Raj Bhavan.

