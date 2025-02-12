BJP Accuses Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s Wife Of ISI Links, Gogoi Responds With Sharp Rebuttal

The BJP has alleged that Elizabeth Colebourn, wife of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, has connections with Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI, prompting a strong response from Gogoi.

On Wednesday, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed that Ms. Colebourn was associated with the Climate and Knowledge Development Network (CDKN) in Islamabad, where she worked under Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, a former adviser to Pakistan’s Planning Commission. He also alleged that Ms. Colebourn holds British citizenship.

The accusations were echoed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who made similar remarks without directly naming Mr. Gogoi. In response, the Congress MP dismissed the claims with a sarcastic reference to the spy-thriller movie Tiger Zinda Hai, saying that if his wife were an ISI agent, he must be a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent.

Mr. Gogoi further suggested that the BJP’s allegations were a diversionary tactic aimed at distracting from accusations of land grabbing involving the Assam chief minister’s family.

BJP Raises “National Security” Concerns

Terming it a matter of national security, Mr. Bhatia demanded an explanation from Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

“Disturbing facts have surfaced regarding the Congress MP and his wife’s alleged ties with Pakistan and the ISI,” Mr. Bhatia posted on X. “Gaurav Gogoi’s wife, Elizabeth Colburn (sic), has connections with Tauqeer Sheikh (sic), an adviser in the Pakistan Planning Commission. This is a serious national security concern.”

He questioned why Ms. Colebourn had not taken Indian citizenship despite being married to an Indian MP for over a decade. Mr. Bhatia linked the matter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s past remarks about fighting against the Indian state, implying that the party might be compromising national interests.

Himanta Sarma’s Allegations

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raised additional concerns, suggesting foreign influences may have played a role in Assam Congress’s decisions in 2014. In a series of posts on X, Mr. Sarma hinted at a larger conspiracy involving foreign funding, radicalization efforts, and links to US billionaire George Soros’s global network.

“Questions must be answered about foreign influence, refusal to accept Indian citizenship, and connections with external funding sources,” Mr. Sarma wrote. He also drew attention to the rule that Indian Foreign Service officers cannot marry foreign nationals without government approval, adding that such restrictions do not apply to lawmakers.

Gogoi Hits Back

Gaurav Gogoi dismissed the allegations as baseless and accused the Assam chief minister of trying to divert attention from his own controversies.

“If Salman Khan’s wife can be an ISI agent in Tiger Zinda Hai, then I must be a RAW agent,” Gogoi quipped, adding that the accusations were laughable and politically motivated.

He alleged that Mr. Sarma was nervous about internal party politics and the possibility of being replaced as chief minister. According to Gogoi, the BJP’s allegations were a desperate attempt to shift focus from the land-grabbing controversies surrounding Mr. Sarma’s family.

“These claims are groundless and reflect the BJP’s insecurity,” said Gogoi. “They are trying to protect themselves as they lose public support.”

