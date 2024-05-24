BJP Alleges Evidence Destruction in Swati Maliwal Assault Case, Targets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia recently took a dig at the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He accused him of distroying evidence and alleged that the asault case was carried out on the instructions of the AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in the case of the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal. Bhatia alleged that Arvind Kejriwal was attempting to protect Bibhav Kumar who had been his personal aide.

Speaking to reporters, Bhatia stated, “When CCTV footage is destroyed, it reveals that a heinous crime has been committed. Arvind Kejriwal is trying his best to destroy the evidence, evidence that proves the culpability of both Kejriwal and Bibhav Kumar.” He further claimed that the erasure of Kumar’s phone data is another critical piece of circumstantial evidence. “If there was nothing incriminating on the phone that could implicate Kejriwal, why would Bibhav Kumar format it? This act raises serious questions about what they are trying to hide.”

The BJP spokesperson took the opportunity to criticize Kejriwal for his silence on the matter. He suggested that Kejriwal’s silence indicates a lack of support for Swati Maliwal, and a concerted effort to protect Kumar. “Arvind Kejriwal’s silence confirms that he is siding with the accused rather than the victim,” Bhatia asserted.

Swati Maliwal described Bibhav Kumar as a highly influential figure within the Aam Aadmi Party. She emphasized that Kumar is more than just an ordinary personal assistant, referring to him as Kejriwal’s closest confidant. “I have known Bibhav Kumar since 2006. He is the keeper of Kejriwal’s biggest secrets and is extremely powerful within the party. His luxurious living conditions surpass those of many ministers, highlighting his significant influence.”

Maliwal lodged a complaint against Kumar with the Delhi police on May 14, a day after the alleged assault. Following her complaint, Kumar filed a counter-complaint, accusing Maliwal of unauthorized entry into the CM’s Civil Lines residence and of verbal abuse. Consequently, an investigation was initiated, leading to Kumar’s arrest on May 19. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to delve into the allegations made by Maliwal.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Maliwal reiterated that Kumar is feared within the party. “There was a previous assault case against him, and the message within the party is clear: if Bibhav is upset with you, your political career in the party is over,” she said.

The allegations have sparked a political storm, with BJP leaders intensifying their attacks on Kejriwal and the AAP. Bhatia’s comments reflect the party’s strategy to hold Kejriwal accountable, demanding transparency and justice for Maliwal. The investigation continues to unfold, with significant public and political interest in its outcome.

As the SIT probes deeper into the case, the political ramifications are becoming increasingly pronounced, drawing attention to the internal dynamics and power struggles within AAP. The controversy underscores the delicate balance of power and the challenges faced by party members navigating allegations of misconduct at the highest levels.

