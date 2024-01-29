BJP, JDS start padyatra from Keragodu village amid controversy over the Mandya flag hoisting

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) workers started a ‘padyatra’ (protest rally) from the Keragodu village to the District Collector’s office on Monday following the removal of a saffron flag that had been flown atop a 108-foot flagpole in the village. Within the National Democratic Alliance, the JDS and the BJP are allies. Tensions were high in Keragodu, so security has been increased and Section 144 has been enforced in the village. The Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), Section 144, forbids gatherings of four or more individuals in a designated area.

According to Virupaksha, a former vice president of the Village Panchayat, it was mentioned in the “request letter” that the flagpole would also be used for religious purposes.

“The Chief Minister does not know the reality of this controversy. The officer at the district level has given the wrong information to the Chief Minister. When we wrote the request letter, we mentioned that would also use this for religious purposes. What we are requesting is to permit us to hoist the saffron flag,” Virupaksha said.

CM Siddaramiah responded on Sunday, stating that it was improper to fly the Bhagwa flag instead of the Indian flag. “It is no accident that the Hanuman flag is hoisted where the national flag should have been hoisted, deliberately violating the rules and protesting against the government,” the Chief Minister said, accusing the BJP of hating the state government and intimidating villagers.

“This incident is a pre-arranged act of the BJP and Sangh Parivar. Such a situation has been created with the intention of systematically raising the people against the state government. There is no doubt that the plot to create communal riots in Mandya is a preparation for the Lok Sabha elections by the BJP leaders,” Siddaramaiah claimed.

The Chief Minister said that his government is committed to maintaining peace and order in society.

“We are not against any particular caste, religion, or community. Our stand is pro-constitutional. People should not make the mistake of following the words of BJP leaders and taking legal action. It is the duty of all of us to respect the Constitution and the law,” he asserted.

“The opposition parties are playing politics regarding the eviction of Hanumadhwaja in a village in Mandya district. It is not right to hoist the Bhagwa dhwaja instead of hoisting the flag of India. According to the rules, it is not allowed to fly any other flag on the flagpole where the national flag should be flown” the Chief Minister said.

In the meantime, the state administration was charged by former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with engaging in appeasement politics. According to Bommai, the state’s law and order situation has gotten worse and people who are engaging in illegal activity are receiving protection.