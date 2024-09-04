Wednesday, September 4, 2024

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Faces Backlash Over Anti-Muslim Remarks, Criticism from Party Leaders

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane faces severe criticism from within his party for anti-Muslim remarks, with senior leaders urging restraint to avoid communal tensions.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane is facing significant backlash, not only from the opposition but also from within his own party, for his inflammatory remarks against Muslims. The controversy began when Rane, representing Kankavli in Maharashtra, made threatening comments in support of Hindu seer Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj during public addresses in Ahmednagar’s Shrirampur and Topkhana areas. Rane’s statements, including threats to “enter mosques and hit” Muslims, have sparked outrage.

Haji Arfat Shaikh, a prominent state BJP leader and head of the Maharashtra State Muslim Khatik Samaj Unit, has strongly condemned Rane’s remarks, challenging him to visit mosques if he intends to attack Muslims. In a video shared on social media, Shaikh referred to Rane as “gobar” (cow dung) rather than the “Gabbar” (a notorious Bollywood villain) of Hindus. He warned that if Muslims were to retaliate, Rane “would not even be able to open his mouth.”

Shaikh, who previously led the Maharashtra state minority commission, expressed his discomfort as a BJP leader, stating that Rane’s comments have made it difficult for him to face his community. He also called on senior BJP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, to address the issue and restrain Rane.

The criticism doesn’t end with Shaikh. Sujay Vikhe Patil, a former BJP MP from Ahmednagar, also criticized Rane for attempting to create divisions based on caste and religion. Patil emphasized that Ahmednagar values social harmony and warned that any attempt to disturb it would be met with resistance.

Rane’s remarks have not only deepened rifts within the BJP but also highlighted the party’s internal struggle to maintain unity amid rising tensions over communal issues.

