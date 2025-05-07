BLA’s STOS Targets Pakistan Army Convoy In Bolan IED Attack

The attack marks one of the deadliest single incidents involving the BLA in recent months. Mach Kund, a remote and mountainous area in Bolan, has seen repeated clashes between separatist fighters and government forces.

In a significant escalation of hostilities, the Baloch Liberation Army’s Special Tactical Operations Squad (STOS) carried out a remote-controlled IED attack on a Pakistan Army vehicle in the Mach Kund area of Bolan. The attack reportedly took place while Pakistan Army personnel were preparing for a military operation in the region. According to a statement released by the BLA, the explosive device detonated with precision, neutralising 12 Pakistan Army soldiers on the spot. The BLA claimed full responsibility for the strike and described it as part of their ongoing resistance against military presence in Balochistan.

#BREAKING: Baloch Liberation Army’s Special Tactical Operations Squad (STOS) targeted a Pakistan Army vehicle in a remote controlled IED attack in Mach Kund Area of Bolan, while they were preparing military operation. 12 Pakistan Army soldiers neutralised by BLA. pic.twitter.com/2nd3Z9mo9D — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 7, 2025

Remote-Controlled IED Strike Executed

The BLA’s STOS unit placed the IED at a strategic location on a route frequently used by military convoys. As the targeted vehicle passed through the Mach Kund area, operatives remotely detonated the device, destroying the vehicle and neutralising all onboard personnel. The timing and location of the strike indicated prior surveillance and tactical planning.

BLA Issues Official Statement

In its statement released shortly after the attack, the Baloch Liberation Army said, *“Our Special Tactical Operations Squad has successfully targeted and neutralised 12 enemy soldiers in Mach Kund. This operation was conducted to deter ongoing military aggression and to protect Baloch civilians.”* The statement concluded with a vow to continue similar operations in response to future military activities in the region.

Pakistan Army Yet To Respond Publicly

As of now, the Pakistan Army has not issued an official statement confirming the casualties or details of the incident. Security forces have reportedly launched a search operation in and around the Mach Kund area following the blast. The region remains tense as additional forces arrive to secure the perimeter.

Tensions Rise In Bolan Region

The attack marks one of the deadliest single incidents involving the BLA in recent months. Mach Kund, a remote and mountainous area in Bolan, has seen repeated clashes between separatist fighters and government forces. With this operation, the BLA has signaled its continued capacity for high-impact, targeted strikes.

