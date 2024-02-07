Boeing Aircraft in Mid-Air Door Blowout Found with 4 Missing Bolts

A preliminary investigation into the mid-flight incident involving a Boeing 737 MAX 9 Alaska Airlines jet has uncovered critical details, shedding light on the cause of the alarming event. According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), four bolts securing the panel of the aircraft were found to be missing, as revealed in a report published on Tuesday.

The NTSB’s initial findings indicated that the absence of these bolts, which are essential for preventing upward movement of the door plug, played a pivotal role in the panel detaching mid-flight. Notably, the investigation revealed that Boeing employees had removed these bolts during an inspection at the Renton plant in Washington State before the aircraft’s delivery last October. Photos taken after the inspection showed that at least three of the bolts had not been reinstalled.

The door plug in question was utilized to block an exit that was not intended for use, as the aircraft model already boasted sufficient emergency exits in its configuration. The incident occurred on January 5, when the panel flew off during the Alaska Airlines MAX 9’s flight from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California. Fortunately, the incident resulted in only minor injuries.

In response to the findings, Alaska Airlines reported discovering “loose equipment” during preliminary inspections, highlighting the critical need for comprehensive safety checks. Similarly, United Airlines, which operates the largest fleet of 737 MAX 9s, identified “bolts that needed additional tightening” during inspections.

The incident adds to a series of challenges faced by Boeing in recent months, prompting concerns over the company’s safety protocols. Michael Whitaker, the new chief of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), emphasized the necessity of heightened oversight of Boeing during a congressional hearing. Whitaker stressed the importance of addressing ongoing issues with Boeing aircraft, signaling a commitment to ensuring the safety and integrity of air travel.

As investigations continue into the incident, aviation authorities and airlines alike remain vigilant, prioritizing safety measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.