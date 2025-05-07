Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
  Boy Stabbed In UP For Chanting Patriotic Slogans During Operation Sindoor Celebration; Two Arrested

Boy Stabbed In UP For Chanting Patriotic Slogans During Operation Sindoor Celebration; Two Arrested

8-year-old stabbed in UP's Shahjahanpur during celebrations of India’s airstrike on Pakistan. Police arrest attackers; probe underway. Situation tense but under control.

Boy Stabbed In UP For Chanting Patriotic Slogans During Operation Sindoor Celebration; Two Arrested


A shocking act of violence marred national celebrations in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district, where an eight-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed for chanting patriotic slogans in support of India’s recent Operation Sindoor airstrike against terror hubs in Pakistan.

The attack took place in the village of Dharmgadapur on Wednesday, just as people across the country were celebrating India’s precision airstrike targeting nine terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The airstrike, executed in just 25 minutes, came as a response to the brutal killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, by Pakistan-backed terrorists two weeks ago.

During a local celebration in Shahjahanpur, young Surjeet, 8, joined others in shouting slogans such as “Hindustan Zindabad” and “Pakistan Murdabad.” According to eyewitnesses, the boy’s chants allegedly angered two men – Mohid Khan and his associate Wasim – who reportedly confronted him before stabbing him with a knife.

Panic quickly spread across the crowd, but bystanders managed to overpower the attackers. After a scuffle, both suspects were beaten by the locals and later handed over to the police. Surjeet was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he is currently being treated. Doctors have confirmed that his condition is stable.

Police in Shahjahanpur have registered a case against the two accused and confirmed that they are in custody. A senior police official told CNN, “We have urged locals to remain calm and not let a moment of national pride be tainted by acts of violence or retaliation.” Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind the brutal attack.

Officials say the area remains tense following the incident, but additional security personnel have been deployed to maintain peace. Local authorities are also reviewing CCTV footage and conducting community outreach to prevent the situation from escalating.

The shocking incident has sparked widespread condemnation and reignited concerns about communal harmony in the region, particularly in moments of national significance.

As the nation hails Operation Sindoor as a display of India’s resolve against terrorism, the stabbing of a child during public celebration has added a grim note to what was meant to be a unifying moment.

