Sunday, March 30, 2025
Live Tv
  Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.1 Hits Tonga, Tsunami Warning Issued

Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.1 Hits Tonga, Tsunami Warning Issued

An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck the Tonga Islands on Sunday. The epicenter was 90 km southeast of Pangai, at a depth of 10 kilometers,

An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck the Tonga Islands at around 12:18:43 (UTC) on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed. The earthquake occurred 90 kilometers southeast of Pangai, at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the US agency.

In response to the tremor, the US Tsunami Warning Center issued an alert, cautioning that hazardous waves could potentially affect coastlines within a 300-kilometer (185-mile) radius from the epicenter.

Tonga, a Polynesian kingdom in the South Pacific, is made up of over 170 islands known for their white sandy beaches, vibrant coral reefs, and lush tropical rainforests. The nation has long been vulnerable to seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

There were no immediate reports of any damage or casualties.

