Breaking: Indian Army Denies Suicide Attack Alert; All Educational Institutions in Punjab to Remain Closed for 3 Days

The Indian Army has clarified that reports about a possible suicide attack by terrorists in Pathankot or Rajouri are completely false.

However, amid the escalating tension, Punjab Education Minister has announced that all schools, colleges, and universities — whether government, private, or aided — across the entire state of Punjab will remain closed for the next three days as a precautionary measure.

Security has been significantly tightened across the border regions. Army units, paramilitary forces, and local police have all been put on high alert. Civil authorities are coordinating with defence teams to manage civilian safety, evacuation if needed, and communication protocols.

While no casualties have been reported so far from the latest round of incidents, the mood on the ground remains tense.

More details awaited.