Tuesday, April 1, 2025
BREAKING! Massive Fire Erupts At Noida’s Atta Market, People Leap From 4th Floor To Flee Flames

Rescue operations are currently underway, with emergency teams working to control the fire and evacuate people trapped inside.

Noida’s Atta Market: A massive fire broke out in a multi-storey building at Atta Market in Noida Sector 18 on Tuesday, sending shockwaves through the area. The blaze spread rapidly, forcing many to flee for their lives. Panic ensued as people jumped from the fourth floor to escape the flames, while others struggled to find safe exits. It’s a tense situation, and the team is doing everything they can.

 

Eyewitnesses say several people are trapped in a fire that’s been burning for about 10-15 minutes. Videos shared online show thick black smoke filling the air. Some people have climbed up to the terrace to get away from the flames.

The fire erupted on the ground floor of Krishna Upper Plaza in Noida, sending panic waves through the area. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, which remains unknown at this time. As the flames spread quickly, panic increased, and crowds gathered in chaos around the building.

Rescue teams are working hard to help at Noida’s Atta Market, with five fire trucks at the scene. Efforts are ongoing to get people to safety and put out the fire. It’s a tense situation, and the team is doing everything they can to control the fire and save those trapped. More updates are expected as the situation develops.

