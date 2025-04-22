J&K Attack: 1 Casualty Reported, 7 Tourists Injured As Terrorists Open Fire In Pahalgam’s Baisaran

Police also reported hearing gunfire in the upper meadows of Pahalgam, a popular destination in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have launched a search operation, and reinforcement has been rushed to the site.
Authorities are yet to issue an official statement detailing the extent of the incident. The situation is still developing.
Umesh Talashi, spokesperson of the ruling Jammu and Kashmir National Council party posted about the attack on X (formerly Twitter).
Disturbing news coming from Pahalgam where tourists were attacked by terrorists at Baisaran. Just received a distressed call from one of victims wife who is known to me. Requesting HCM @OmarAbdullah Sb HMLA @altaf_kaloo & @JmuKmrPolice to extend the help immediately.
#WATCH | Firing incident reported in Pahalgam, J&K; Police and Security Forces present on the spot
(This Is A Developing Story)