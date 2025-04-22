J&K Attack: 1 Casualty Reported, 7 Tourists Injured As Terrorists Open Fire In Pahalgam’s Baisaran

A group of tourists came under terrorist attack in Baisaran, near the Pahalgam tourist resort in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Kashmir Police confirmed that several tourists were injured in the attack, with reports indicating that at least 7 have been wounded. One tourist has tragically been reported dead.

The attack occurred in the upper meadows of Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination known for its scenic beauty. The exact number of casualties remains unverified at this stage, and authorities have rushed security forces and medical teams to the area. Further details are awaited as the situation unfolds.