Tuesday, April 22, 2025
J&K Attack: 1 Casualty Reported, 7 Tourists Injured As Terrorists Open Fire In Pahalgam’s Baisaran

Police also reported hearing gunfire in the upper meadows of Pahalgam, a popular destination in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have launched a search operation, and reinforcement has been rushed to the site.

Breaking News: Tourists Attacked By Terrorists In Pahalgam, Half A dozen People Expected To be Injured


A group of tourists came under terrorist attack in Baisaran, near the Pahalgam tourist resort in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Kashmir Police confirmed that several tourists were injured in the attack, with reports indicating that at least 7 have been wounded. One tourist has tragically been reported dead.

The attack occurred in the upper meadows of Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination known for its scenic beauty. The exact number of casualties remains unverified at this stage, and authorities have rushed security forces and medical teams to the area. Further details are awaited as the situation unfolds.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement detailing the extent of the incident. The situation is still developing.

Umesh Talashi, spokesperson of the ruling Jammu and Kashmir National Council party posted about the attack on X (formerly Twitter).

Tagging J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Umar Talashi wrote, “Disturbing news coming from Pahalgam where tourists were attacked by terrorists at Baisaran. Just received a distressed call from one of victims wife who is known to me. Requesting HCM @OmarAbdullah Sb HMLA @altaf_kaloo & @JmuKmrPolice to extend the help immediately.”

(This Is A Developing Story)

