Monday, April 21, 2025
Live Tv
BREAKING: 88 Year Old Pope Francis Dies At 7:35 AM; Vatican Announces His Passing On Easter Monday!

Pope Francis's passing marks the end of an era, and his commitment to advocating for social justice, interfaith dialogue, and peace will leave a lasting impact on both the Church and the world.

Pope Francis


Pope Francis, the 266th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church, has passed away at 7:35 AM on April 21, 2025. Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, confirmed the news, saying, After 12 years of progressive leadership and transformative reforms, his death signals the end of a pivotal chapter in Church history. As the world reflects on his legacy of compassion and change, the question remains—who will take up his mantle, and what path will the future of the Church now follow?

“This morning at 7:35 am (0535 GMT), the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father,” Cardinal Kevin Farrell said in a statement published by the Vatican on its Telegram channel.

Pope Francis, who had served as the leader of the Roman Catholic Church for over a decade, passed away on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88. The announcement came just a day after he delivered his Easter Sunday address, a call for freedom of thought and tolerance. In his address, Pope Francis urged the importance of these values in fostering peace, saying, “There can be no peace without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression, and respect for the views of others.”

After delivering his Easter greetings to an estimated 35,000 people gathered in St. Peter’s Square, the Pope delegated the reading of his traditional “Urbi et Orbi” (“To the City and the World”) benediction to an associate. His message also condemned the “worrisome” rise in anti-Semitism and the “dramatic and deplorable” situation in Gaza. Pope Francis’ call for freedom and peace resonated deeply with his followers, embodying the values he championed throughout his papacy.

His passing marks the end of an era, and his commitment to advocating for social justice, interfaith dialogue, and peace will leave a lasting impact on both the Church and the world.

(This is an updating news)

