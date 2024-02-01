BUDGET 2024 LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Intrerim Budget

BUDGET 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Interim Budget 2024-25 today at 11 am, with high expectations across various sectors. The government aims to sustain India’s GDP growth momentum, focusing on infrastructure, healthcare, education, and income tax reforms. India, currently the fastest-growing major economy, targets becoming the world’s third-largest economy with a $5 trillion GDP.

Key highlights include a record capital expenditure on infrastructure, particularly in roadways, highways, and Indian Railways, with an expected allocation of nearly Rs 3 lakh crore. The budget is anticipated to address income tax concerns, offering relief for the common man, middle class, and salaried individuals. With an eye on the upcoming elections, some populist measures are expected despite the interim nature of the budget.

India Inc looks for measures to enhance ease of doing business, support MSMEs, and boost the startup sector. Agriculture remains a key focus, with potential doubling of payouts to women farmers. Other sectors like healthcare, defence, education, manufacturing, services, and affordable housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana may also find mention. The interim budget aims to maintain a strong domestic consumption-led growth to navigate global economic headwinds. While significant announcements may not be prevalent in this interim budget, the government is expected to signal its commitment to sustaining growth while addressing fiscal deficit concerns.

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted India’s robust economic performance, growing at about 7.5% for two consecutive quarters in 2023 amid global challenges. The comprehensive budget for the financial year 2024-25 will be introduced after the general elections and the formation of the new government. Sectors such as EV, real estate, healthcare, education, energy, auto, agriculture, FMCG, IT, and defence eagerly await crucial announcements in the interim budget. Stay informed about all Budget 2024 updates with NewsX.

01 Feb 2024, 1:37 PM IST

On Union Interim Budget 2024-25, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, “Is this a budget to provide employment to the unemployed… This budget is nothing but to woo people in this year’s Lok Sabha elections.”

01 Feb 2024, 1:34 PM IST

Delhi: On Interim Budget 2024-25, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad says, “This is a very effective and historical interim budget. It mentions the achievements of the past and a strong path towards the future. We will present the full budget in July… The number of taxpayers has increased. They have faith in the government that their money will not be misused… India has traversed a path from ‘Fragile 5’ to the world’s ‘Top 5’ economies in just 10 years.”

01 Feb 2024, 1:32 PM IST

On Union Interim Budget 2024-25, Richard Rossow – Director of the chair in US-India Policy Studies at Centre for Strategic & International Studies says, “Considering that this is more of a continuing resolution – a vote on account – you are never expecting too much from these. Expecting that bigger announcements will happen by whoever wins the elections. But overall, there were a couple of modest surprises…As somebody representing a foreign organisation, we are looking to see what she says on things on things like trade and investment. She was touting all the massive inflows of FDI. 25 years ago, foreign investment wasn’t always a good thing. But, also on trade, India is trying to integrate itself in global supply chains and the fact the she announced no new customs duties to try to help imports come in…is very warmly welcomed as well.”

01 Feb 2024, 1:30 PM IST

Union Budget 2024: “Where is the budget? Was anything new announced? Was the Swaminathan Report on farmers was implemented? Was anything done to stop inflation?” says Congress MP Pramod Tiwari

01 Feb 2024, 1:27 PM IST

“This Budget stresses on empowerment of the poor and the middle class and creating of new employment opportunities for them. It has been announced to construct 2 crore more houses for the poor. We aim to have 3 crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’ now. ASHA and Aganwadi workers will also get the benefit of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.”

01 Feb 2024, 1:26 PM IST

On Interim Budget 2024-25, AAP MP Swati Maliwal says, “This is a disappointing budget. Inflation and unemployment are at their peak in the country but there is nothing about it in the budget…It is a disappointing budget for the common people.

01 Feb 2024, 1:21 PM IST

“The most important takeaway is that it’s not a budget which is to lure the people of our country. I think it’s a progressive budget to consolidate the infrastructure and the economy,” says LJP MP Chirag Paswan on Union Budget 2024.

01 Feb 2024, 1:20 PM IST

On Union Interim Budget 2024-25, PM Narendra Modi says, “In this budget, keeping fiscal deficit under control, capital expenditure has been given a historic high of Rs 11,11,111 Crore. If we speak the languages of the economists, in a manner this is ‘sweet spot’. With this, besides building India’s modern infrastructure of the 21st century, innumerable new job opportunities for the youth will be prepared.”

01 Feb 2024, 1:18PM IST

PM Modi on interim Budget 2024 This interim budget is inclusive and innovative. It has confidence of continuity. It will empower all 4 pillars of Viksit Bharat- Yuva, Garib, Mahila and Kisan. This Budget gives the guarantee of making India a developed nation by 2047.”

01 Feb 2024, 1:02 PM IST

On interim Budget, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekar says, “This budget has been an excellent summary of the qualitative and quantitative transformation of the Indian economy in the last 10 years.”

01 Feb 2024, 1:00 PM IST

On Interim Budget 2024-25, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal says, “… Today there is development at every level…Through this budget, it has become clear that India will become a strong developed country by 2047.”

01 Feb 2024, 12:59 PM IST

MoS Health Dr.Bharati Pravin Pawar on interim Budget “We had demanded vaccination for prevention of cervical cancer. U-WIN portal also strengthened through this budget. Extending health cover under Ayushman Bharat to ASHA and Anganwadi workers and helpers is a good step. For increasing the number of medical colleges, a committee will be set up for this purpose.”

01 Feb 2024, 12:51 PM IST

Delhi: On Interim Budget 2024-25, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says, “… This budget will prove to be a stepping stone towards a ‘Viksit Bharat’. The biggest announcement of this budget is the ‘Jai Anusandhan’ scheme for which Rs 1 lakh crore has been announced as a corpus fund in today’s budget. Whichever private entity would opt for a loan, they will get an interest-free loan for 50 years. This will directly benefit India’s new generation… National Education Policy has been implemented. Innovation has taken the form of a revolution… PM Shri has been discussed. New IITs and IIMs have been discussed. Skilling and up-skilling of 1.4 crore youth of the country will be done as part of Skill India… Three new railway corridors have been talked about. This simply means more employment of skilled manpower and the lifestyle of people will improve. To sum up, this budget is well-balanced between welfare and wealth creation.”

01 Feb 2024, 12:30PM IST

On Interim Union Budget 2024, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says, “… I thank Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and PM Modi for this budget. No sector has been left out…Today we have become a confident country in the world in terms of economy.”

01 Feb 2024, 12:05PM IST

Under the new tax scheme

1.No liability for those earning upto Rs. 7 lakh a year.

2.Taxation for retail businesses was increased from Rs. 2 crore to Rs. 3 crore.

3.Corp. tax rate was decreased from 30% to 22% for existing comps. & 15% for certain new manufacturing industries.

01 Feb 2024, 12:04PM IST

Tax proposals:

1.No changes relating to taxation & propose to retain the same tax rates for direct & indirect taxes, including import duties

2.Certain tax exemptions for startups & IFSC units are expiring on march 31, 2024, Proposed to extend till March 31, 2025

01 Feb 2024, 12:03PM IST

Improving taxpayer services To enhance taxpayer services, FM Sitharaman plans to address long-standing direct tax issues. She proposes the withdrawal of outstanding demands up to Rs. 25,000 for years up to 2009-10 and Rs. 10,000 for 2010-2015, benefiting 1 crore taxpayers

01 Feb 2024, 12:01PM IST

Domestic tourism: The success of G20 events organized across 60 cities has helped. Tourism, including spiritual tourism, are booming & States will be encouraged to develop tourism centers & market them globally -FM Sitharaman

01 Feb 2024, 11:54 AM IST

Green Energy: Viability gap funding for harnessing shore-wind energy potential, Coal gasification & liquefaction capacity of 100 metric tons will be set up by 2030, says FM Sitharaman

01 Feb 2024, 11:51 AM IST

Our government will expand and strengthen the e-vehicle sector through greater manufacturing and charging infrastructure. A new scheme for bio-manufacturing will be launched to encourage bio plastics & bio-agri inputs that are biodegradable, says FM Sitharaman

01 Feb 2024, 11:50 AM IST

Three major railway corridor programs will be implemented. These are:

1) Energy, mineral and cement corridor

2) Port-connectivity corridor

3) High-traffic density corridor 40,000 normal rail bogeys will be converted to Vande Bharat standards -Nirmala Sitharaman

01 Feb 2024, 11:41 AM IST

Farmers are our Annadata…direct assistance is provided to 11.8 crore farmers, says presenting Budget Speech

01 Feb 2024, 11:40 AM IST

Interim Budget 2024-25 | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, “Our government plans to set up more medical colleges by utilising the existing hospital infrastructure under various departments. A committee for this purpose will be set up to examine the issues and make relevant recomendations.”

01 Feb 2024, 11:38 AM IST

“A new scheme will be launched for strengthening deep-tech technologies for defence purposes and expediting self-reliance, says FM Sitharaman.

01 Feb 2024, 11:36 AM IST

Interim Budget 2024-25 | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, “Through roof-top solarisation, 1 crore households will be enabled to obtain up to 300 units of free electricity every month. This scheme follows the resolve of the Prime Minister on the historic day of the consecration of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.”

01 Feb 2024, 11:34AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, “For further growth of agriculture sector, the government to further promote public & private investment in post-harvest activities.”

01 Feb 2024, 11:31 AM IST

Interim Budget 2024-25 | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, “Despite the challenges due to COVID, implementation of PM Awas Yojana Rural continued and we are close to achieving the target of 3 crore houses. 2 crore more houses will be taken up in the next 5 years to meet the requirement arising from increase in the number of families.”

01 Feb 2024, 11:30 AM IST

FM Sitharaman announces, “The health cover under the Ayushman Bharat scheme will be extended to all ASHA and Anganwadi workers and helpers.”

01 Feb 2024, 11:26 AM IST

“The economy is doing well. Inflation is moderate,” says FM Sitharaman during interim Budget presentation.

01 Feb 2024, 11:17AM IST

On ‘Nari Shakti, FM Sitharaman says, “Female enrolment in higher education up by 28% in 10 years, in STEM courses, girls & women make 43% of enrolment, one of the highest in the world. All these steps are reflected in the increasing participation of women in the workforce. Making triple talaq illegal, reservation of 1/3 seats for women in Parliament and state assemblies, over 70 % houses under PM Awas Yojana to women have increased their dignity.”

01 Feb 2024, 11:17AM IST

Interim Budget 2024-25 | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, “The Skill India Mission has trained 1.4 crore youth, upskilled and re-skilled 54 lakh youth, and established 3000 new ITIs. A large number of institutional higher learning, namely 7 IITs, 16 IIITs, 7 IIMs, 15 AIIMS and 390 Universities have been set up.”

01 Feb 2024, 11:09 AM IST

“We need to focus on – Garib, Mahilayen, Yuva and Annadata; Their needs and aspirations are our highest priorities,” says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her interim Budget speech.

01 Feb 2024, 11:07 AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the country’s interim Budget “…Our young country has high aspirations, pride in its present and hope and confidence for a bright future. We expect that our govt based on its stupendous work will be blessed again by the people with a resounding mandate.”

01 Feb 2024, 11:00 AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins her budget speech.

01 Feb 2024, 10:10 AM IST

Ahead of the presentation of the interim Budget, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, “The biggest problems in the country are inflation and unemployment…”

01 Feb 2024, 10:10 AM IST

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman along with Ministers of State Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget.

01 Feb 2024, 10:10 AM IST

“They will try to hoodwink the people of India…,” says MDMK MP Vaiko on the government’s interim Budget today.

01 Feb 2024, 10:08 AM IST

“Budget will be progressive and for the development of the country,” says Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh on interim Budget.

01 Feb 2024, 10:07 AM IST

“It is an important day,” says Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal as the government is set to present interim Budget.

01 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Parliament complex carrying the budget tablet to present the country’s interim budget.

01 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST

Mumbai |Budget Expectations: Ahead of the presentation of the Union Interim Budget, Samir Somaiya – President of IMC Chamber Of Commerce And Industry says, “This is an Interim Budget, so there will be some limitations. But I think they will underscore their priorities. I also think that when you look at the demographic dividend that the country has – we have such a large young population, you need to also skill them if you need them to be ready for the kind of infrastructure, defence, space, agriculture, precision farming and the whole startup infrastructure that they also need to create. So, I think they will continue to build this ecosystem to build a virtuous cycle so that India continues to grow at 6.5% and more.”

01 Feb 2024, 09:39 AM IST

Interim Budget copies arrive in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present her sixth straight budget today.

01 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST

Budget Expectations: On the interim Budget 2024, Odisha Minister Pratap Deb says, “… The expectations from Odisha are very high. But since it is an interim budget, how much they will cater to the demands of the state is to be seen. In the last couple of years, we have been the top investment destination in the case of industry in the country. We expect a lot of funding in the port sector, industrial corridor sector, and in the power sector. There’s always been a huge demand for the infrastructural development of railways… We still have six districts unconnected by railways. Odisha is a resource-rich state, and infrastructure development in connectivity is a necessity… We have virtually achieved food security in the agriculture sector. Central assistance will be required for the diversification of crops. These are the major sectors of our state which require central assistance…”

01 Feb 2024, 09:20 AM IST

Budget Expectations: “We expect that there will be focus on employment, there’s a lot of unemployment in the country. The number of educated unemployed youth is increasing with every passing day. So there should be some decisive measures to generate employment,” says Jammu and Kashmir National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi.

01 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget shortly.

01 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST

Budget Expectations: “We expect that this ‘vote on account’ will not try to lose something beyond the normal curriculum. That is not to do something extra to get a vote. It is not a weapon to gather votes,” says TMC leader Jay Prakash Majumdar.

01 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST

Budget Expectations: “They (central government) promised to provide 2 crore employment opportunities in a year, but the youth didn’t receive any. They said that farmer’s income will get doubled, but that too didn’t happen,” says Congress spokesperson Dr Manish Doshi.

01 Feb 2024, 08:56 AM IST

Budget Expectations: “Indian businessmen hope for the strong implementation of the schemes that were launched by the Modi government. We also expect an announcement on policy support so that businessmen can get finance support easily,” says CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal.

01 Feb 2024, 08:55 AM IST

Delhi | “First of all, we need to keep in mind that this is a vote on account…The full budget will be presented after elections, in June or July…So, not many measures are taken in this budget…Since the economy is in a very good position with the possibility of a growth rate of 7.3%, I think the government will carry forward what it has done in previous years. Perhaps a few measures will be taken…maybe there will be something for women…Overall, I see that the good measures taken in previous years will be repeated.”KV Subramanian – Executive Director of the IMF and former Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, ahead of the presentation of the Union Interim Budget today.

01 Feb 2024, 08:50 AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Ministry of Finance as she is set to present the interim Budget today

01 Feb 2024, 08:46 AM IST

Budget Expectations: “We have less hope that they would plan something for Rajasthan because they don’t wish to take votes in the name of development. They don’t wish to talk about the issues they promised to address when they came to power in 2014,” says Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra

01 Feb 2024, 08:40 AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves for the Ministry of Finance in North Block

01 Feb 2024, 08:35 AM IST

Delhi |MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary arrives at the Ministry of Finance.

01 Feb 2024, 08:33 AM IST

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) arrives at the Ministry of Finance

01 Feb 2024, 07:15 AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s schedule for Budget Day 1st February

– FM will leave her house at 7:30am

– FM along with Mos Finance will be at Finance Ministry Gate 2 at 8:15 am for photo op

– At 8:30am FM and team will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan

– Photo shoot of FM and MoS

entering the Parliament House with Budget

at 09.15 am (On the stairs entering Parliament House)

– Budget presentation will start at 11 AM

– Post budget press conference will be at 4pm at National Media Centre