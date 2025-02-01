Home
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Budget 2025: Government to Support Gig Workers with Identity Cards and e-Shram Registration: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined significant steps in the Union Budget 2025-26 aimed at supporting gig workers across the country. During her presentation, she announced the government’s plan to assist one crore gig workers by providing identity cards and facilitating their registration on the e-Shram portal.

Empowering Gig Workers for the Future Economy

Highlighting the crucial role that gig workers play in the rapidly evolving ‘New Age’ services economy, Sitharaman acknowledged their vital contributions to the digital and online platforms sector. “Gig workers of online platforms inject great dynamism into the economy. In recognition of their valuable role, the government will take proactive steps to provide identity cards and ensure their registration on the e-Shram portal,” she said.

Socio-Economic Upliftment of Urban Workers

The Finance Minister also revealed plans for a new scheme aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of urban workers, who often face challenges in accessing benefits and protections under existing frameworks. This initiative will focus on providing greater support for the urban workforce, enhancing their livelihoods, and promoting inclusive growth across cities.

