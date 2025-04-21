CAIT Gears Up To Unmask The ‘Cruel Face’ Of Quick Commerce And E-Commerce At National Conclave, Calling For Urgent Regulatory Reforms

CAIT listed several issues to be addressed during the conclave. These include manipulation of consumer behavior through deep discounting, systematic violation of FDI policies, displacement of traditional retailers, and exploitative working conditions faced by delivery personnel in the quick commerce sector.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) announced that it will host a national conclave titled *”Cruel Face of Quick Commerce and E-Commerce”* on Tuesday at the Constitution Club in New Delhi. Organized in collaboration with the All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) and the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF), the conclave aims to expose what CAIT describes as the exploitative practices of digital commerce platforms. The event will bring together trade leaders, policy experts, economists, and stakeholders from across the country to discuss how e-commerce and quick commerce are impacting India’s traditional retail ecosystem.

Conclave To Highlight Threats To Traditional Trade

According to CAIT, the conclave will address the long-term threats posed by digital commerce platforms. CAIT stated that platforms once celebrated as revolutionary are now engaging in unethical practices such as predatory pricing, violation of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms, and erosion of consumer and seller rights. CAIT claims the unchecked expansion of quick commerce and e-commerce is marginalizing small traders and retailers while threatening the socio-economic fabric of the country.

Key Issues On The Agenda

CAIT listed several issues to be addressed during the conclave. These include manipulation of consumer behavior through deep discounting, systematic violation of FDI policies, displacement of traditional retailers, and exploitative working conditions faced by delivery personnel in the quick commerce sector. The trade body aims to highlight how these challenges are affecting both businesses and workers across India.

Praveen Khandelwal Raises Alarm

CAIT Secretary General and Chandni Chowk MP, Praveen Khandelwal, stated, “It is high time we unmask the black truth behind quick commerce and e-commerce. While consumers may enjoy convenience, traders are facing devastation. At the same time, delivery personnel working under intense time pressures are subjected to harsh physical and mental conditions.”

He added, “What’s more concerning is the misuse of foreign direct investment as an economic weapon—these big commerce companies are using FDI to finance predatory pricing while making no real asset creation in the country, which goes directly against the Government’s FDI policy.” Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Conclave To End With Policy Resolution

The conclave will conclude with the adoption of a Policy Resolution that will call for regulatory safeguards to protect traditional trade, promote fair market competition, and ensure the physical and mental well-being of quick commerce workers.

