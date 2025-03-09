Champions Trophy 2025: Inside Indian Dressing Room Celebrations! Watch Team’s Emotional Reaction After Historic Win

In a historic moment for Indian cricket, Team India lifted the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, marking their second title in the tournament's history after a long wait of 12 years.

In a historic moment for Indian cricket, Team India lifted the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, marking their second title in the tournament’s history after a long wait of 12 years. The last time India won the prestigious trophy was under the leadership of MS Dhoni in 2013. This time, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, the Men in Blue produced a stellar campaign, remaining undefeated throughout the tournament.

The final match saw an outstanding performance from Rohit Sharma, who played a crucial innings of 76 runs off 83 balls, leading from the front and setting the foundation for India’s triumph. His knock played a pivotal role in India’s victory, reinforcing his stature as one of the greatest Indian captains. This win also marked the second Champions Trophy title for veterans Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rohit Sharma, who were part of the victorious 2013 squad as well.

Unique Triumph Without Entering Pakistan

One of the most remarkable aspects of India’s campaign was that they secured the title without stepping foot in the hosting nation, Pakistan. Due to political tensions, all of India’s matches were played in Dubai, yet they showcased dominant performances against top cricketing nations and emerged victorious without a single loss.

Rohit Sharma’s Historic Leadership Record

With this win, Rohit Sharma has etched his name in history as the first Indian captain to lead the team in all four major ICC tournaments—Champions Trophy, ODI World Cup 2023, T20 World Cup 2024, and the 2023 World Test Championship. His leadership across formats has been a defining factor in India’s success, solidifying his legacy as one of India’s greatest cricketing leaders.

Inside the Indian Dressing Room: Emotional Celebrations

As soon as the final wicket fell, sealing India’s victory, the dressing room erupted with emotions. Players were seen hugging each other, tears of joy rolling down their faces as they relished the hard-fought victory. The atmosphere was electric, with players chanting team slogans, celebrating with the trophy, and reminiscing about their journey to the top.

WE WON , INDIA WON , ALL INDIANS WON WE DID IT Congratulations Team India 😭🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/Pk52solEoo — Pikachu (@11eleven_4us) March 9, 2025

Virat Kohli, who has been an integral part of India’s cricketing success over the years, was visibly emotional, soaking in the moment of yet another ICC triumph. Ravindra Jadeja, the all-rounder known for his aggressive performances, expressed his elation by waving the Indian flag as the team posed for their celebratory photos.

In the midst of the celebrations, Rohit Sharma dedicated the victory to the Indian fans who had supported the team throughout the tournament. “This is for all our supporters who believed in us. We played with passion and determination, and lifting this trophy after 12 years is truly special,” he said in a heartfelt message.

The Champions Trophy 2025 win is not just a testament to India’s cricketing excellence but also a symbol of resilience and unity. With a new chapter of glory added to Indian cricket, fans across the world are celebrating their team’s historic triumph.

