Chennai IAF Air Show: 72 Aircraft Light Up Marina Beach In Spectacular Display

The Indian Air Force (IAF) staged a stunning air show at Marina Beach, celebrating its 92nd anniversary. The event, attended by over 13 lakh people, set a new record, earning a place in the Limca Book of Records for the largest-ever gathering at an air show.

The skies over Chennai were ablaze with excitement on October 6, 2024, as the Indian Air Force (IAF) staged a stunning air show at Marina Beach, celebrating its 92nd anniversary. The event, attended by over 13 lakh people, set a new record, earning a place in the Limca Book of Records for the largest-ever gathering at an air show. Spectators were treated to a breathtaking display of aerial maneuvers, with 72 aircraft participating, including the Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, Tejas, and the historic Dakota.

Heritage aircraft like the Dakota and Harvard flew alongside modern jets like the Tejas, SU-30, and the Sarang helicopter display team. The IAF also showcased its Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, underlining India’s growing air power.

The dazzling aerobatics of the Suryakiran team, renowned for their precision, and a stunning finale by the Sarang helicopter display team left the audience spellbound.

One of the highlights of the show was the Sukhoi Su-30 executing the mind-boggling “Loop-tumble-yaw” maneuver, which was followed by the jet dispensing flares, lighting up the skies to roaring applause from the crowd. The Rafale fighter jets demonstrated their prowess in mid-air refueling, a sight that added an extra layer of awe to the spectacle.

Adding to the grandeur, several high-profile VIPs were in attendance, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh. They were joined by state ministers and Chennai Mayor R Priya, marking the significance of the event for both the city and the nation.

This air show, held for the first time in Chennai after 21 years, was a proud reminder of India’s growing self-reliance in defense, reflected in this year’s theme, “Bharatiya Vayusena: Saksham, Sashakt aur Aatmnirbhar” (Capable, Strong, and Self-Reliant).

Despite the soaring temperatures, families and aviation enthusiasts braved the heat to enjoy the spectacle. “It was thrilling to see these powerful machines in action, especially the Rafale and Tejas jets,” said a local spectator. However, many attendees wished for an earlier start time due to the intense heat, with several people reportedly fainting from the conditions.

Jaya Priya, a 19-year-old attendee, expressed her excitement, stating, “The performance by the Indian Air Force team was absolutely fabulous. This was my first time witnessing such a display, and I thoroughly enjoyed it. The sound of the aircraft gave me goosebumps, prompting spontaneous cheers from me.” Many wished for an earlier start to the event, as several people reportedly fainted from the intense midday heat.

The event’s record-setting attendance overwhelmed the city’s infrastructure. Chennai’s streets, metro stations, and MRTS stations were inundated with people, particularly in the aftermath of the show. To manage the surge, Chennai Metro Rail announced that trains on the Washermanpet Metro to AG-DMS Metro route would operate every 3.5 minutes, while trains on Corridor-1 (Wimco Nagar Depot Metro to Airport Metro) ran every 7 minutes. However, MRTS stations such as Triplicane, Chepauk, Perungudi, and Velachery were swamped with commuters, occupying every inch of the platforms.

Some visitors faced significant delays, particularly on the Velachery to Chintadripet line, where trains were running at 30-minute intervals, much slower than the desired 10-minute frequency. Many attendees voiced concerns over poor crowd management, with reports of dizziness and fainting due to the heat and overcrowding. Ambulances also struggled to navigate through the packed streets, further highlighting the logistical challenges.

Despite the challenges, the IAF air show was a dazzling celebration of India’s air power. The powerful performances by aircraft such as the Rafale, Tejas, and Sarang helicopters left an indelible mark on the crowd. For Chennai, this event wasn’t just a spectacle in the sky—it was a reminder of the country’s growing strength and resilience, even in the face of logistical hurdles.

(Photo Credit: Lavanya R)