Civilians Head Back To Southern Lebanon; Beirut Urges Delay For Safety

As Lebanon breathes a sigh of relief following the ceasefire agreement between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, the southern part of the country is witnessing a rapid return of displaced residents. However, both the Lebanese army and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have issued strong warnings to civilians to delay their return until Israeli soldiers complete their withdrawal, which is expected to take place over the next few weeks.

Southern Lebanon Sees Mass Return Amid Plea for Delay

In a poignant and emotional moment, residents of southern Lebanon, who have been displaced by months of intense fighting, are returning to their homes. For many, this return symbolizes both hope and a sense of victory after enduring the hardships of the conflict. The coastal city of Tyre, one of the most affected areas, saw cars and motorcycles filled with jubilant returnees. The streets are buzzing with excitement, as residents honk their car horns and celebrate their return, some carrying mattresses and other belongings in tow.

Despite the celebratory mood, the Lebanese army, in coordination with the IDF, is urging caution. Both forces have stressed that the situation remains precarious, and civilians should avoid entering certain villages and towns where Israeli forces may still be present. The Lebanese army, which is preparing to send troops to the south as Israeli forces pull back, has issued a statement asking residents to refrain from returning until the military has completed its deployment and it is deemed safe to do so.

Lebanese Army’s Official Statement

The Lebanese army, in an official statement, acknowledged the ceasefire but urged civilians to be patient. “With the ceasefire coming into effect, the army is taking the necessary measures to complete its deployment in the south,” the statement read. “The army command calls on citizens to wait before returning to frontline villages and towns that Israeli enemy forces have penetrated, awaiting their withdrawal.”

Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman, also cautioned Lebanese civilians against returning to the south. “For your protection and the safety of your families, we urge you not to return to your villages yet,” he said, emphasizing that the situation remains volatile.

However, despite these warnings, many displaced residents of southern Lebanon are determined to return home. In the city of Tyre, celebrations filled the air, as people expressed joy at the prospect of returning to their homes after months of living in uncertain conditions. The streets echoed with celebratory gunfire and cheers from those who had been forced to leave due to the fighting.

The Ceasefire And The Subsequent Return

For many in southern Lebanon, the ceasefire and the subsequent return to their homes are deeply tied to Hezbollah, the militant group that has been fighting against Israel. The returnees view this moment as a victory for Hezbollah, which they see as the force that stood up to Israeli aggression. In Tyre, several people could be heard chanting slogans in praise of Hassan Nasrallah, the slain leader of Hezbollah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike earlier in the conflict.

Hussein Sweidan, a resident of Tyre, expressed his pride in the ceasefire, calling it a victory for the Shia sect and for Lebanon as a whole. “This is a moment of victory, pride, and honor for us, the Shia sect, and for all of Lebanon,” he said, reflecting the sentiment shared by many who view the end of the conflict as a win for their cause.

For others, like Ahmad Husseini, returning home after months of displacement is an emotional and deeply personal experience. Husseini, traveling back to his family home with his loved ones, called the return “indescribable” and praised the efforts of Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, who played a significant role in negotiating with the U.S. to secure the ceasefire. “He made us and everyone proud,” Husseini remarked, reflecting the gratitude many feel towards Berri’s leadership.

Uncertainty and Caution

While the celebrations in Tyre and other southern villages offer a glimpse of hope for Lebanon, the road ahead remains uncertain. The ceasefire has provided a temporary respite, but the situation in southern Lebanon is still fragile. The presence of Israeli soldiers, the rebuilding of infrastructure, and the safety of civilians are major concerns that will need to be addressed in the coming weeks.

The Lebanese army’s deployment to the south, aimed at securing the region and ensuring that Israeli forces have fully withdrawn, will be a critical step in stabilizing the area. However, the political and security landscape in Lebanon remains volatile, and the return of displaced residents, while a hopeful sign, is also fraught with potential risks.

As the situation evolves, Lebanon’s people remain determined to rebuild their lives, but they will need to do so cautiously, with the ongoing military presence in mind. The coming weeks will likely be critical in determining whether peace can be sustained and how Lebanon will navigate the aftermath of a prolonged and devastating conflict.

