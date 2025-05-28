Cloudburst Sparks Flash Floods and Landslides at Karnah Hydroelectric Project in Jammu & Kashmir

A sudden and intense cloudburst, followed by heavy hail, caused flash floods and triggered landslides at the 12-megawatt Karnah Hydroelectric Project site in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday evening, throwing operations into chaos.

An intense cloudburst, followed by heavy hail, caused flash floods and triggered landslides at the 12-MW Karnah Hydroelectric Project site

A sudden and intense cloudburst, followed by heavy hail, caused flash floods and triggered landslides at the 12-megawatt Karnah Hydroelectric Project site in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday evening, throwing operations into chaos.

The extreme weather hit the area between 4:45 PM and 5:45 PM, unleashing a torrent of rainwater that overwhelmed the project site. Local reports say the floodwater came rushing down from higher ground, flooding the hydro project’s premises within minutes.

Road access cut off, nearby stream overflows

The storm also triggered a landslide along the nearby hill slopes, cutting off the main access road to the power project. Vehicles and workers were stranded as debris blocked the route.

Adding to the danger, Qazi Nallah — a stream that flows near the Karnah project — swelled beyond its banks. After the cloudburst near the project’s headworks and powerhouse, the nallah overflowed with alarming speed, gushing dangerously close to infrastructure.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Emergency response under way

There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties, but the situation remained tense late Tuesday as officials scrambled to assess the damage and restore access. Emergency teams were reportedly on-site, trying to clear the landslide and prevent further flooding.

Locals described the sudden downpour and flooding as terrifying. “It looked like a river came out of nowhere,” one resident said. “Everything turned into a stream of mud and water within minutes.”

The 12MW Karnah Hydroelectric Project is a key power source for the region, and authorities are expected to issue a detailed statement on operational impact soon.