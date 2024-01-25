CM Sarma Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Orchestrating Media Stunt to Destabilize Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has intensified his criticism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of attempting to destabilize Assam during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Sarma questioned Rahul’s actions during the yatra, highlighting that he passed significant landmarks like Bhupen Hazarika Samaadhi Khetra, Hajo Hayagriv Madhav Mandir, Powa Mecca, Barpeta Satra, and Kamakhya temple without stopping. According to Sarma, this indicated that the entire incident was orchestrated for media attention and aimed at destabilizing the state.

Sarma further criticized Rahul for not paying respects to Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva at Barpeta Satra and Patbaushi Satra, both established by Sankaradeva. He challenged Rahul to show his love for Assam by stopping at Bhupen Hazarika Samaadhi Khetra and paying homage to the late musician. Sarma also suggested that if Rahul respected Hindu Dharma, he should have visited Kamakhya temple.

Accusing Rahul of attempting to create unrest in Assam, Sarma stated that the government would arrest him after the Lok Sabha elections. He explained that arresting him before the elections could lead to politicization, emphasizing that the authorities had evidence related to the incident in Guwahati where barricades were allegedly instigated to be broken by Rahul.

Looking ahead to the Lok Sabha elections, Sarma expressed his desire for them to be held in Assam before April 14 to allow people to celebrate the Bohag or Rongali Bihu festival. He conveyed confidence in the BJP’s victory under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, an FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act in connection with the clash between Congress workers and Assam Police during the yatra’s entry into Guwahati.