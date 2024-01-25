Congress Defiant: Nyay Yatra Continues Despite FIR Threats

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi countered Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s FIR threats against Rahul Gandhi, asserting that the party would persist with its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to foster national unity. Gogoi labeled Sarma as the “most corrupt” Chief Minister, expressing expectations of such actions from him. Despite FIRs, Gogoi emphasized the party’s commitment to uniting the country through the yatra, accusing the BJP of divisive tactics based on religion and language.

Guwahati Police had registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi during his Nyay Yatra, citing “wanton acts of violence.” Sarma confirmed the FIR against Rahul, KC Venugopal, Kanhaiya Kumar, and others, citing various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

In response to Sarma’s statement about arresting Rahul after the Lok Sabha elections, Gogoi challenged the Chief Minister, questioning the delay and accusing him of exploiting state police for political gains. Rahul Gandhi, avoiding direct comments on Sarma and the FIRs, resumed the Nyay Yatra from Golakganj Chariali, heading towards West Bengal.

The Nyay Yatra, initiated on January 14 from Imphal, is scheduled to conclude in Mumbai on March 20, with the Congress party remaining steadfast in its mission for national unity. Moreover, the Sarma government on Wednesday said that they would arrest Rahul Gandhi after the Lok Sabha elections.

“We will arrest him after the Lok Sabha election. If we arrest him before, it will become politicised. Now the case has been registered, SIT will investigate, and we have evidence. A big incident could have happened in Guwahati after he instigated to break barricades. We don’t want to do politics before the Lok Sabha election because we are going to win this election,” Sarma said.

Responding to this, Congress MP Abdul Khaleque said, “If he has the courage to arrest, do it now. Why after the Lok Sabha elections? He is using the state police for his political gains.”