CRPF Teams Neutralize 3 IEDs During De-Mining Operation in Gadhamli-Kader Area

Teams from BSF Bijapur and CRPF 231 Battalion successfully neutralized three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) discovered during de-mining operations. The incident took place on the under-construction road between Gadhamli and Kader in the Naimed police station area, where the CRPF 231 Battalion C Company was deployed for security duty along with BSF Bijapur.

The IEDs were meticulously prepared by Maoists, who had modified street solar panels to conceal directional pipe bombs. Two pipe bombs weighing approximately 30 kilograms each and one pressure cooker bomb weighing 10 kilograms were planted along the roadside and adjacent to the road.

Using a command switch system, the CRPF teams ensured the safe handling and neutralization of the IEDs, placing them in a series at a safe distance of 2-2 meters.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of BSF Bijapur District and CRPF 231 Battalion teams during de-mining exercises.

Also read: Delhi High Court Issues Notice to Sunita Kejriwal Over Video Post in Liquor Scam Case; Alleges Breach Of Court

Show Full Article