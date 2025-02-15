CVC Orders Probe Into Renovations Of Arvind Kejriwal’s Former Residence

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has ordered an investigation into the renovations of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence at 6, Flagstaff Bungalow.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has ordered an investigation into the renovations of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence at 6, Flagstaff Bungalow. The probe, initiated on February 13, is based on a factual report submitted by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which highlighted alleged violations of building norms and unauthorized expansion of the property.

The Allegations

According to the CPWD report, the bungalow underwent extensive modifications that allegedly flouted construction norms. The main accusations include:

Unauthorized expansion of the property, merging it with adjacent government-owned land.

Transformation of the official residence into a “lavish mansion” covering approximately 40,000 square yards (8 acres).

Allegations of using public funds for extravagant renovations, which opposition parties claim were not in line with government regulations.

The bungalow served as Kejriwal’s official residence from 2015 until October 2024, when he vacated it after stepping down as Chief Minister.

BJP’s Response and Demand for Action

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been vocal in its criticism of Kejriwal’s residence, referring to it as “Sheesh Mahal” (Palace of Mirrors) to highlight alleged misuse of public funds. In the wake of the probe:

BJP leaders, including newly elected MLA Vijender Gupta, have demanded that Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena cancel the merger of four government-owned properties with the bungalow.

Gupta claimed that the property had expanded beyond its original boundaries by incorporating eight Type-V flats at 45 and 47 Rajpur Road, along with two government bungalows (8-A and 8-B Flagstaff Road).

He urged authorities to restore the annexed properties to their original independent status and reduce the bungalow’s area to less than 10,000 square meters.

Political Implications

The controversy surrounding Kejriwal’s residence played a significant role in the recent Delhi Assembly elections, with the BJP using it as a major campaign issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders repeatedly targeted Kejriwal, accusing him of hypocrisy—claiming he came to power in a small car but later moved into an extravagant mansion.

This issue has also led to further scrutiny of AAP’s governance, with opposition leaders questioning the party’s commitment to transparency and austerity, which were key promises when it first came to power.

AAP’s Defense

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has not officially responded to the latest probe but has previously defended the renovations, stating that the Chief Minister’s residence required upgrades for security and official purposes. Party leaders have dismissed BJP’s allegations as political propaganda aimed at discrediting Kejriwal and AAP’s governance.

Next Steps in the Investigation

With the CVC now formally involved, the next steps could include:

A detailed inquiry into the financial and legal aspects of the renovations.

Possible legal action if violations of construction norms and misuse of funds are confirmed.

A decision by the Lieutenant Governor on whether to reverse the annexation of government properties.

The CVC probe into Kejriwal’s residence renovations has intensified the political battle between AAP and BJP. While the investigation is expected to bring more clarity on the alleged violations, it also serves as a reminder of how governance, ethics, and public accountability remain central themes in Indian politics. The outcome of this probe could have long-term repercussions for both Kejriwal and his party.

