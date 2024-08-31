Saturday, August 31, 2024

Cyclone Asna: Heavy Rainfall Predicted For Gujarat, Karnataka Under Red Alert

Amid ongoing heavy rains and severe flooding in Gujarat, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for coastal Karnataka due to Cyclone Asna. As Gujarat is expected to experience heavy rainfall today.

Cyclone Asna: Heavy Rainfall Predicted For Gujarat, Karnataka Under Red Alert

Amid ongoing heavy rains and severe flooding in Gujarat, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for coastal Karnataka due to Cyclone Asna. As Gujarat is expected to experience heavy rainfall today.

Cyclone Asna, which is intensifying over Gujarat’s Saurashtra-Kutch region, represents an unusual occurrence for this time of year. This cyclone is forecasted to move into the Arabian Sea and proceed towards Oman.

Also Read: Gujarat Rain: Crocodiles Enter People’s Neighborhoods, As Vadodara’s Vishwamitri River Overflows

Over the past six hours, the deep depression over the Kachchh coast, parts of Pakistan, and the northeast Arabian Sea has been advancing westward at 6 kilometers per hour.

According to the IMD, Cyclone Asna was located around 11:30 AM, which is approximately 190 kilometers west-northwest of Gujarat’s Bhuj

Cyclone Asna is the first cyclonic storm to develop in the Arabian Sea in August since 1976. It is currently moving west-northwest, away from the Indian coast.

Must Read: Gujarat Rain: Roads Blocked & Bridge Portion Swept Away In Jamnagar

Tags:

Cyclone Asna gujarat gujarat floods Gujarat Rain imd Karnataka NewsX
addBlock

Recent Post

Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Screening of Babygirl at Venice Film Festival; “Leaves Me Exposed, Vulnerable, and Frightened”

Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Screening of Babygirl at Venice Film Festival; “Leaves Me Exposed,...

Himachal Pradesh Government Raised Loans Worth Rs 21,366 Crore In Last 20 Months: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Government Raised Loans Worth Rs 21,366 Crore In Last 20 Months: CM Sukhu

Trump Pledges Support for Florida’s Abortion Ban Amid Conservative Backlash

Trump Pledges Support for Florida’s Abortion Ban Amid Conservative Backlash

J&K: SDRF Launches Rescue Mission In Rajouri Following Boy’s Drowning Incident

J&K: SDRF Launches Rescue Mission In Rajouri Following Boy’s Drowning Incident

US-Iraqi Joint Raid Eliminates 15 ISIS Fighters in Western Iraq

US-Iraqi Joint Raid Eliminates 15 ISIS Fighters in Western Iraq

US Election 2024: Donald Trump Faces Security Scare As Intruder Rushes Stage at Pennsylvania Rally

US Election 2024: Donald Trump Faces Security Scare As Intruder Rushes Stage at Pennsylvania Rally

Amit Shah Commemorates Pranab Mukherjee On His Death Anniversary

Amit Shah Commemorates Pranab Mukherjee On His Death Anniversary

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox