Cyclone Asna: Heavy Rainfall Predicted For Gujarat, Karnataka Under Red Alert

Amid ongoing heavy rains and severe flooding in Gujarat, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for coastal Karnataka due to Cyclone Asna. As Gujarat is expected to experience heavy rainfall today.

Cyclone Asna, which is intensifying over Gujarat’s Saurashtra-Kutch region, represents an unusual occurrence for this time of year. This cyclone is forecasted to move into the Arabian Sea and proceed towards Oman.

Over the past six hours, the deep depression over the Kachchh coast, parts of Pakistan, and the northeast Arabian Sea has been advancing westward at 6 kilometers per hour.

According to the IMD, Cyclone Asna was located around 11:30 AM, which is approximately 190 kilometers west-northwest of Gujarat’s Bhuj

Cyclone Asna is the first cyclonic storm to develop in the Arabian Sea in August since 1976. It is currently moving west-northwest, away from the Indian coast.

