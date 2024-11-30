Cyclone Fengal Set for Landfall Today With Winds Up To 90 kmh; Schools Shut, Flights Cancelled In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Cyclone Fengal is barreling toward the Tamil Nadu coast, with landfall expected near Puducherry on Saturday, bringing heavy rains and strong winds. Authorities have issued red alerts, closed schools, and mobilized disaster teams as southern India braces for the storm.

Cyclone Fengal is anticipated to make landfall near Puducherry along the Tamil Nadu coast on Saturday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for parts of southern India due to expected heavy rainfall.

Alert for sf southern India

The alert has been issued for Tamil Nadu, South Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and interior Karnataka, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rains across these regions. The cyclone is projected to move west-northwestward, reaching the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts, between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, near Puducherry. It is expected to make landfall as a cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 70–80 km/h, gusting up to 90 km/h, by Saturday afternoon.

Cyclone Fengal located 300–350 km off Tamil Nadu coast

IMD Cyclonic Division head Ananda Das stated that as of Friday evening, Cyclone Fengal was located approximately 300–350 km off the Tamil Nadu coast. He indicated that coastal areas in North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh would experience heavy rainfall, while interior Tamil Nadu would see significant rain on November 30.

“Rainfall has already begun, and the cyclone is currently about 300–350 km from Tamil Nadu’s coastline. It is expected to make landfall tomorrow evening with wind speeds of 70–80 km/h, gusting to 90 km/h. The cyclone has intensified slightly and will strengthen further before landfall. North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coastal areas will witness heavy to extremely heavy rainfall,” Das said.

Schools, colleges closed amid Cyclone Fengal

He further added, “On November 30, interior Tamil Nadu will see heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall is also expected across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and interior Karnataka through December 1, prompting the red alert.”

School Closures:

Schools and colleges, including private institutions, in Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram district will remain closed on Saturday due to the heavy rainfall warning issued by the IMD, according to the district administration.

Flight Disruptions

IndiGo Airlines has issued an advisory warning of disruptions to flights to and from Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Tuticorin, Madurai, Tirupati, and Vishakhapatnam due to adverse weather conditions.

Warnings in Andhra Pradesh

KVS Srinivas, director of the Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, reported that warnings for “extremely heavy rainfall” have been issued for Nellore, Tirupati, and Chittoor districts over the next 24 hours. He noted that the cyclone is expected to intensify further before moving northwestward, crossing the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast within six hours.

Coastal Impact of Cyclone Fengal

S Balachandran, director of the regional meteorological centre in Chennai, highlighted that coastal areas, particularly between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, would face the brunt of the cyclone. Wind speeds reached 50–60 km/h on Friday, with gusts of up to 70 km/h. Extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Preparedness Measures: Authorities have readied boats, generators, motor pumps, and other essential equipment. Teams from the NDRF and state disaster management have been deployed in districts including Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Chengalpattu, and Chennai. Senior officials are stationed in their respective districts to oversee disaster management efforts.

Advisory for Puducherry

In Puducherry, the fisheries department has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea and to secure boats and equipment on higher ground. All schools and colleges in the region will remain closed on Saturday, as reported by PTI.

The Department of Revenue and Disaster Management has issued emergency toll-free numbers—112 and 1077—and a WhatsApp helpline at 9488981070 for distress calls. Residents have been urged to remain indoors as Cyclone Fengal approaches, with predicted wind speeds of up to 90 km/h.

District Collector A. Kulothungan reviewed preparedness with officials from various departments, including PWD, local administration, and police, ensuring all precautionary measures are in place as the cyclone nears.

