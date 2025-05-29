D Gukesh Scores Big On His Birthday By Defeating Hikaru Nakamura At Norway Chess 2025

On his 19th birthday, World Chess Champion D Gukesh staged a powerful comeback at the prestigious Norway Chess 2025 tournament, defeating World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura from the United States in Round 3. The win earned Gukesh three crucial points, pulling him back into contention after two back-to-back defeats. Speaking after the game, Gukesh reflected […]

On his 19th birthday, World Chess Champion D Gukesh staged a powerful comeback at the prestigious Norway Chess 2025 tournament, defeating World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura from the United States in Round 3. The win earned Gukesh three crucial points, pulling him back into contention after two back-to-back defeats.

Speaking after the game, Gukesh reflected on his performance and expressed satisfaction. “I feel quite good! I think my time management was much better today than before. He had some drawing chances, but I guess overall it was a good game,” he said in a video shared by Norway Chess on YouTube.

When asked about the possibility of facing Armageddon tie-breaks later in the event, the teenager responded calmly, “Yeah, I mean, at some point it will come for sure. But right now, I’m just happy with this.”

Earlier in the tournament, Gukesh faced a rough start. He lost to World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen on Day 1 and was then defeated by fellow Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi in Round 2. With zero points in the first two rounds, Gukesh had found himself at the bottom of the six-player leaderboard.

Erigaisi, who now has a 6-0 classical record against Gukesh, forced the resignation in 62 moves in Round 2. The victory brought Erigaisi into joint leadership alongside Nakamura, who had earlier edged out Carlsen in an Armageddon tie-break following a drawn classical match.

This victory against Nakamura was a must-win for Gukesh to regain momentum in the tournament. The reigning World Champion’s early struggles had raised concerns, but Thursday’s game has given him and his supporters hope of a strong finish in the coming rounds.

