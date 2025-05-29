Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Top News»
  • D Gukesh Scores Big On His Birthday By Defeating Hikaru Nakamura At Norway Chess 2025

D Gukesh Scores Big On His Birthday By Defeating Hikaru Nakamura At Norway Chess 2025

On his 19th birthday, World Chess Champion D Gukesh staged a powerful comeback at the prestigious Norway Chess 2025 tournament, defeating World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura from the United States in Round 3. The win earned Gukesh three crucial points, pulling him back into contention after two back-to-back defeats. Speaking after the game, Gukesh reflected […]

D Gukesh Scores Big On His Birthday By Defeating Hikaru Nakamura At Norway Chess 2025


On his 19th birthday, World Chess Champion D Gukesh staged a powerful comeback at the prestigious Norway Chess 2025 tournament, defeating World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura from the United States in Round 3. The win earned Gukesh three crucial points, pulling him back into contention after two back-to-back defeats.

Speaking after the game, Gukesh reflected on his performance and expressed satisfaction. “I feel quite good! I think my time management was much better today than before. He had some drawing chances, but I guess overall it was a good game,” he said in a video shared by Norway Chess on YouTube.

When asked about the possibility of facing Armageddon tie-breaks later in the event, the teenager responded calmly, “Yeah, I mean, at some point it will come for sure. But right now, I’m just happy with this.”

Earlier in the tournament, Gukesh faced a rough start. He lost to World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen on Day 1 and was then defeated by fellow Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi in Round 2. With zero points in the first two rounds, Gukesh had found himself at the bottom of the six-player leaderboard.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Erigaisi, who now has a 6-0 classical record against Gukesh, forced the resignation in 62 moves in Round 2. The victory brought Erigaisi into joint leadership alongside Nakamura, who had earlier edged out Carlsen in an Armageddon tie-break following a drawn classical match.

This victory against Nakamura was a must-win for Gukesh to regain momentum in the tournament. The reigning World Champion’s early struggles had raised concerns, but Thursday’s game has given him and his supporters hope of a strong finish in the coming rounds.

ALSO READ: How Jitesh Sharma Took Revenge On Digvesh Rathi After ‘Notebook Send Off’; Netizens React With ‘Men When It Comes to Ego’

Filed under

Gukesh birthday win Gukesh vs Nakamura Norway Chess 2025

newsx

D Gukesh Scores Big On His Birthday By Defeating Hikaru Nakamura At Norway Chess 2025
newsx

Veteran Actor Rajesh Passes Away At 75, Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Tamil Cinema
newsx

Is Kamal Haasan In Trouble Before Rajya Sabha Entry? Pro-Kannada Group Files Complaint Over Language...
In a disturbing case from

‘I Said Sorry, But He Didn’t Stop’: Bihar Coaching Teacher Caught on Camera Brutally Beating...
newsx

Why Are Fish Crawling On Roads In Puducherry’s Yanam? Viral Video Sparks Curiosity
Shashi Tharoor is once ag

‘I’m Not a Spokesperson’: Tharoor Fires Back at Congress Critics Over Praise for Modi Govt’s...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Veteran Actor Rajesh Passes Away At 75, Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Tamil Cinema

Veteran Actor Rajesh Passes Away At 75, Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Tamil Cinema

Is Kamal Haasan In Trouble Before Rajya Sabha Entry? Pro-Kannada Group Files Complaint Over Language Remark

Is Kamal Haasan In Trouble Before Rajya Sabha Entry? Pro-Kannada Group Files Complaint Over Language...

‘I Said Sorry, But He Didn’t Stop’: Bihar Coaching Teacher Caught on Camera Brutally Beating Student

‘I Said Sorry, But He Didn’t Stop’: Bihar Coaching Teacher Caught on Camera Brutally Beating...

Why Are Fish Crawling On Roads In Puducherry’s Yanam? Viral Video Sparks Curiosity

Why Are Fish Crawling On Roads In Puducherry’s Yanam? Viral Video Sparks Curiosity

‘I’m Not a Spokesperson’: Tharoor Fires Back at Congress Critics Over Praise for Modi Govt’s Anti-Terror Strikes

‘I’m Not a Spokesperson’: Tharoor Fires Back at Congress Critics Over Praise for Modi Govt’s...

Entertainment

Veteran Actor Rajesh Passes Away At 75, Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Tamil Cinema

Veteran Actor Rajesh Passes Away At 75, Leaves Behind A Rich Legacy In Tamil Cinema

Pride Month 2025: Kashish LGBTQ+ Film Festival Turns 16 with Bigger Line-Up, New Venues, and a Strong Message of Love

Pride Month 2025: Kashish LGBTQ+ Film Festival Turns 16 with Bigger Line-Up, New Venues, and

Did Hugh Jackman Cheat On Deborra-Lee Furness? Actor’s Wife Of 27 Years Hints At Betrayal Post Filing Divorce

Did Hugh Jackman Cheat On Deborra-Lee Furness? Actor’s Wife Of 27 Years Hints At Betrayal

Martin Scorsese And Leonardo DiCaprio To Join Forces On New Thriller But There’s A Twist- Details Inside!

Martin Scorsese And Leonardo DiCaprio To Join Forces On New Thriller But There’s A Twist-

Treated Me Like I Had Done A Bomb Blast: Sooraj Pancholi Reveals He Was Kept In Same Cell As Ajmal Kasab During Jiah Khan Death Case

Treated Me Like I Had Done A Bomb Blast: Sooraj Pancholi Reveals He Was Kept

Lifestyle

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You