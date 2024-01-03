Death toll From Japan Earthquake Claims 64 Lives

At least 64 individuals lost their lives in the powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula and surrounding areas in central Japan on Monday, as reported by Kyodo News. The aftermath has left rubble and severed roads, hindering ongoing search and rescue operations in the affected regions.

The city of Wajima in Ishikawa Prefecture experienced structural damage and fires, though the complete extent of the disaster is still unknown. The Japan Meteorological Agency cautioned about potential mudslides due to intermittent rain expected through Thursday in the disaster-stricken areas, where some villages remain isolated.

Japan’s Self-Defence Forces (JSDF) planned to deploy helicopters to deliver supplies to cut-off regions. Local authorities urged the central government to send SDF personnel for a disaster relief mission. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced an increase in the number of SDF personnel involved in the relief efforts.

The press conference came a day after a Japan Airlines Co. plane and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft carrying relief materials collided at Tokyo’s Haneda airport, raising concerns about potential disruptions to the supply delivery. Kishida reassured that, overall, the accident had no impact on relief operations, and the transportation of supplies to the affected areas was progressing steadily.

Municipal authorities reported cases of individuals being buried alive or trapped under collapsed homes in the earthquake-hit regions, where strong earthquakes have been frequent. The earthquake, which occurred on January 1, was centered around 30 kilometers east-northeast of Wajima, with a provisional depth of 16 km, reaching the highest level of 7 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale.

A level-7 quake, rendering it impossible for people to stand, affected the northern area of the remote Noto Peninsula, leading to restricted access for more than 24 hours. Despite the challenges, the Meteorological Agency of Japan canceled all tsunami advisories along Japan’s western coast on Tuesday, according to Kyodo News.

Following a disaster emergency meeting, Prime Minister Kishida informed the media that the location was no longer accessible due to a damaged road. He emphasized the mobilization of all transportation means, including ground, aerial, and marine, to secure the route for the transfer of goods, supplies, and personnel to the affected areas since the previous night.