Delhi CM Kejriwal Receives New Summons from ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fifth summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case, asking him to participate in the investigation on February 2. This comes after Kejriwal skipped the fourth summons on January 18.

Kejriwal has consistently avoided previous summons, asserting that they are “illegal and politically motivated.” The ED is seeking to record Kejriwal’s statement on various aspects of the case, including the formulation of the policy, pre-finalization meetings, and allegations of bribery.

In response to skipping the fourth summons, Kejriwal labeled it “illegal” and expressed his willingness to cooperate, but he accused the agency of intending to arrest him and impede his election campaigning. He argued that such non-specific notices from the ED have been invalidated by courts in the past.

The case revolves around an FIR alleging multiple irregularities in the formation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy (2021-22), leading to its withdrawal due to corruption allegations. In a charge-sheet filed on December 2, 2023, the ED claimed that the AAP used kickbacks amounting to Rs 45 crore, generated through the policy, for its assembly elections campaign in Goa in 2022.

Regarding Kejriwal’s role, one of the charge sheets alleges that he informed businessman Sameer Mahendru that former AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair “is his boy” and should be trusted.

The excise policy aimed to revitalize Delhi’s liquor business, replacing a sales-volume-based regime with a license fee for traders. It introduced discounts and offers on liquor purchases for the first time in Delhi. The policy was scrapped following allegations of irregularities, with the AAP accusing the Lieutenant Governor and predecessor Anil Baijal of sabotaging the move with last-minute changes.

In the case, two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, are already under judicial custody, with Sisodia arrested by the CBI on February 26, and Singh arrested by the ED on October 5.