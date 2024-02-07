Delhi CM Kejriwal says the ED found nothing in raids on AAP MP's residence

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, asserted on Tuesday that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) had not discovered anything during raids at the home of ND Gupta, the Rajya Sabha member for his party, in relation to a money laundering investigation.

In a post on X, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “The ED people also left the place of our party treasurer ND Gupta. Nothing was found there either.”

On Tuesday, the ED conducted searches at nearly 10 locations, including the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary, among others connected to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as part of its money laundering probe.

Amidst claims that the ED erased audio recordings while looking into money laundering, the agency is thinking of filing a lawsuit against Minister Atishi of the Delhi Public Works Department. The claims that audio clips were deleted were described as wholly untrue and malevolent by ED officials, according to insiders.

“AAP leader dated February 6, has raised false, baseless and malicious allegations against the Directorate of Enforcement. Allegations levelled against ED regarding the deletion of CCTV footage of certain accused persons are completely false and malicious,” officials said.

Officials emphasized that the accusations were made only to cast doubt on the evidence against their wrongdoings and that no audio recording had been erased by the agency investigators. AAP leaders have been threatened for the past two years, according to Atishi, who earlier called a press conference to “expose ED.” Someone’s house is raided, they are called, and they are arrested all in the name of this purported liquor scam. ED has not been able to retrieve a single rupee, even after conducting hundreds of raids over the course of two years.” The minister from Delhi also questioned the agency’s actions during the investigation into the purported liquor scam.

“Cross-questioning was done with government witnesses. The statement given and the statement in court were different. When the footage was given, audio footage was deleted,” Atishi claimed.

The Aam Aadmi Party has also alleged that the BJP was trying to poach its MLAs through hefty monetary inducements as part of ‘Operation Lotus 2.0’.