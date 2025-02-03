Home
Monday, February 3, 2025
Delhi Election 2025: Previous Voter Turnout Figures Become A Hot Topic – Here’s What Happened

The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, set to take place on February 5, will build on the voter turnout trends from the previous elections.

Delhi Election 2025: Previous Voter Turnout Figures Become A Hot Topic – Here’s What Happened


As Delhi heads to the polls for the 2025 Assembly Election on February 5, with results set to be announced on February 8, attention is drawn to the voter turnout trends of previous years. Voter participation in the capital has varied, with notable differences in the figures from 2015 and 2020.

In 2015, the Delhi Assembly election witnessed an impressive voter turnout of 67.1%, marking a record high for the city. This surge in voter participation was seen as a reflection of growing political engagement, particularly among younger voters and first-time voters. The Election Commission had pointed to multiple factors, including effective awareness campaigns and a desire for political change, as key reasons for the higher turnout. It was a significant milestone that contributed to the historic win for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which secured 67 out of 70 seats.

Fast forward to 2020, when voter turnout slightly dipped to 62.59%. While still higher than in previous years, this number was lower than the 2015 record. The Election Commission at the time cited factors such as weather conditions, logistical issues at certain polling stations, and heightened security concerns, particularly in the backdrop of protests in the capital. Despite the drop, the turnout was still notable and reflected continued public interest in the election, with AAP securing a landslide victory once again.

As the 2025 election approaches, all eyes are on the voter turnout numbers. With various political developments influencing the mood of voters, the Election Commission is expected to release its final turnout figures after polling concludes on February 5. The past trends, however, serve as an indicator of how the electorate in Delhi has engaged with the democratic process in recent years.

As the city prepares for the 2025 election, one thing is clear: voter turnout remains a key factor in determining the political landscape, and it will be interesting to see how this year’s figures compare to the records set in 2015 and 2020.

