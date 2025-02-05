Delhi Elections 2025: BJP Alleges ‘Fake’ Votes Cast By Burqa-Clad Women In Seelampur Seat

The ruckus started when female voters began protesting that their ballots had been cast by some one in their name while in queue.

A major clash erupted at a polling station in Seelampur, Delhi, amidst the ongoing Assembly elections on February 5, 2025, over allegations of “fake” voting. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of orchestrating fraudulent voting by taking women disguised in burqas to cast votes on behalf of others.

The ruckus started when female voters began protesting that their ballots had been cast by some one in their name while in queue. This leads to an argument between party agents and voters, finally turning into a confrontation at the polling booth.

Delhi Police responded with increased security checks to ensure no more bogus voting was allowed to take place. BJP workers were of the view that males and females, supposedly AAP activists, had been despatched, masked, and attired in burqas to cast votes in the names of the bona fide voters. Voters said they were carrying voter ID cards and ink-marked fingers; they said they were told to leave because their votes had already been cast.

The whole scenario made the two sides of politics strongly react against each other, as the BJP and AAP workers even engaged in a verbal spat inside the polling booth. BJP said that AAP tried to influence the poll while AAP rejected such accusations, labeling it as a false charge. Members of the party from both the sides raised slogans at the station.

This led to several questions being raised regarding the very integrity of the electoral process of Seelampur, a highly contested seat in the nation’s capital. Delhi Police ensured that they didn’t compromise with the voting procedure while pursuing an investigation into this serious charge.

