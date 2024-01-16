Delhi Fog: 22 Flights with Over 3-Hour Delays Finally Depart from IGI Airport

On Tuesday, more than 22 domestic flights faced significant delays, exceeding three hours, due to reduced visibility caused by persistent fog at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital. Responding to the chaos and frustration among passengers, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Monday for airlines dealing with delays and cancellations due to adverse weather conditions.

These SOPs were formulated following criticism on social media directed at both airlines and the Delhi airport for the frequent flight disruptions caused by the prevailing weather conditions. Flights bound for Srinagar experienced a delay of 12 hours, while those heading to Bhubaneswar and Patna were pushed back by 6 and 5 hours, respectively. Numerous other flights also faced delays exceeding three hours.

Airport sources reported the implementation of special amenities for passengers at all terminals of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in anticipation of further flight delays. The DGCA’s note issued on Monday highlighted the fog-induced disruptions and adverse weather conditions at various airports, including Delhi Airport, prompting the need for SOPs in the interest of the public.

According to the SOPs, airlines are mandated to provide accurate real-time information about flight delays. This information should be made available on the respective airline websites and communicated to affected passengers through SMS, WhatsApp, and email. The guidelines also recommend displaying updated information on flight delays to passengers waiting at the airports.

Airlines are instructed to sensitize their staff at airports to effectively communicate with and guide passengers about flight delays. Given the prevalent fog season and adverse weather conditions, airlines are encouraged to proactively cancel flights anticipated to be delayed or consequentially delayed by more than three hours. This measure aims to prevent airport congestion and alleviate passenger inconvenience.

The DGCA has directed all airlines to promptly adhere to these SOPs, effective immediately.