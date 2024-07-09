Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea Against Tata SIA Airlines, Air India Merger

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea challenging the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) rejection of objections to the merger between Tata SIA Airlines Limited and Air India Limited.

The CCI had previously dismissed the application, citing a lack of substantive evidence to support the allegations. Subsequently, on December 15, 2023, the application was closed under Section 26(2) of the Act by the CCI, as noted by the Delhi High Court.

Justice Sanjeev Narula, presiding over the bench, remarked that the petitioner’s claims seemed intended to manipulate or mislead.

“The claims are made without regard for truth and appear to be designed to manipulate or mislead. This approach not only discredits the petitioner’s credibility but also unnecessarily burdens the legal system. Therefore, given the absence of substantiated claims and the apparent malicious intent behind the allegations, the present petition lacks merit,” the court stated.

The court further stated, “In light of the above, the present petition, along with all pending applications, is dismissed.”

Also read: No Solution On Battlefield, India Sides ‘Dialogue and Diplomacy Is The Way Forward’: India To Russia

The court also noted that the petition challenged the order rejecting the petitioner’s application, arguing that the CCI had issued the order without conducting an inquiry.

Additionally, the petition included numerous unsubstantiated, wild, and scandalous allegations against the Prime Minister and a former Chief Justice of India, none of which were supported by documentary evidence.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)