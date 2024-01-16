Delhi Police: Accused in Parliament Breach Threatened Sovereignty

Delhi Police strongly opposed the bail plea of Neelam Azad in the Parliament security breach case, asserting that the accused is implicated in a grave and serious offence with potential life imprisonment or death penalty. The police emphasized the heinous nature of the allegations, accusing the individuals of disrupting India’s sovereignty and integrity. They presented strong and credible evidence against Azad, stating that her release on bail is unwarranted.

Prima facie evidence supports reasonable grounds against the accused, and the ongoing investigation further justifies denying bail. The police highlighted the accused’s power and influence, which poses a risk if released. The severity of the offence and potential punishment are crucial factors, as per the Delhi Police.

Advocate Akhand Pratap Singh represented the Delhi Police, while Advocate Suresh Chaudhary represented Neelam Azad. Azad had invoked Article 22, alleging a violation of not being produced before the court within 24 hours of arrest.

Following the arguments, Additional Sessions Judge Dr. Hardeep Kaur reserved the order, scheduling the pronouncement for January 18, 2024. The case revolves around a security breach at Parliament on December 13, 2023, coinciding with the anniversary of the Parliament attack, with all six individuals currently in judicial custody. The police further stated that the material, evidence and other documentary evidence show her complicity in the offence and thus disentitle her to be released on bail. The accused persons are powerful and influential, which is detrimental to the investigating agency if they are released on bail.