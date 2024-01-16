Delhi Police Opposes Bail for Neelam Azad in Parliament Security Breach Case

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police opposed the bail plea of Neelam Azad, a key accused in the Parliament Security Breach case, arguing that ample material, evidence, and documents implicate her in the offense, disqualifying her from bail. The police emphasized the ongoing investigation, stating reasonable grounds against the accused and highlighting the potential influence of the powerful individuals involved. They underscored the gravity of the offense and the severity of punishment as crucial factors against granting bail.

Advocate Akhand Pratap Singh represented the Delhi Police, while Advocate Suresh Chaudhary represented Neelam Azad. Azad had filed a bail plea citing the violation of Article 22, alleging that she was not produced before the court within 24 hours of arrest.

Following the arguments, Additional Sessions Judge Dr. Hardeep Kaur reserved the order, scheduling the pronouncement for January 18, 2024. The case revolves around a security breach at Parliament on December 13, 2023, coinciding with the anniversary of the Parliament attack. All six individuals involved are currently in judicial custody.

Notably, the Delhi High Court recently dismissed a habeas corpus plea by Neelam Azad, who sought immediate release from Delhi Police custody. The incident involved a breach on December 13, where two individuals entered the Lok Sabha chamber, deploying smoke cans and raising slogans. The investigation revealed a calculated approach, including the custom production of shoes in Lucknow to hide smoke cans during the breach. Prima facie there are reasonable grounds against the accused person which negate the enlargement on bail considering the fact that the investigation is pending, said Delhi Police.

The accused persons are powerful and influential which is detrimental to the investigating agency if released on bail. The nature of the offence or gravity of the offence and severity of punishment are also relevant considerations at the stage of consideration of bail, further stated Delhi Police. After the conclusion of the arguments, the Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur reserved the order and listed the matter for January 18, 2024, for the pronouncement of the order.