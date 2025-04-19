“Deploy Army Now!”: Mithun’s Explosive Appeal to Centre, Demands President’s Rule As Bengal Burns

Visibly shaken by the scale of the unrest, Mithun Chakraborty didn’t hold back. He said that he has requested the Home Ministry to at the very least, deploy the military inside for two months during the elections

New Delhi: As flames of violence engulf Murshidabad, actor-turned-BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has made a dramatic plea to the Centre, demanding the imposition of President’s Rule in West Bengal. The call comes after a week of relentless communal clashes that turned several Muslim-majority towns into conflict zones. From April 8 to 12, Shamsherganj, Suti, Dhulian, and Jangipur witnessed chaos, bloodshed, and fear. Three people died, hundreds landed in custody, and thousands were forced to flee their burning homes. The violence, triggered by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, has sent shockwaves through the state’s political landscape.

#WATCH | West Bengal: National Commission for Women’s Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar and her team reached Murshidabad’s Dhuliyan and met the victims in the violence-hit areas pic.twitter.com/wFxZT8oXUk — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2025

“Deploy the Army Now!” Mithun’s Explosive Appeal

Visibly shaken by the scale of the unrest, Mithun Chakraborty didn’t hold back.

“I’ve requested many times, and I’m still requesting the Home Minister. At the very least, please deploy the military inside for two months during the elections. If they are deployed, then fair elections will happen,” he declared.

The actor-politician described the situation as uncontrollable and accused the state machinery of failing to maintain order.

Watch: BJP leader and actor Mithun Chakraborty on the imposition of President’s Rule in Bengal says, “I’ve requested many times, and I’m still requesting the Home Minister. At the very least, please deploy the military inside for two months during the elections. If they are… pic.twitter.com/x64pF7j9Mi — IANS (@ians_india) April 19, 2025

Governor Defies CM, Rushes to Ground Zero

In a bold move, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose ignored Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s request to delay his visit and marched into Malda on Friday. Today, he will survey the scarred streets of Shamsherganj, Dhulian, Suti, and Jangipur. Before that, he visited a relief camp teeming with displaced families.

“I met the family members who are in this camp. I had a detailed discussion with them. I listened to their grievances and understood their feelings. Certainly, proactive action will be taken,” the Governor said.

“They Hit Us, Burned Our Homes”: Victims Cry for Help

In shocking revelations, Governor Bose said many women described how mobs stormed into their homes, physically assaulted them, and hurled vile abuses. “They told me they were intimidated. Miscreants entered their houses, physically assaulted them and used abusive language… They want protection, they want justice,” he added.

NCW Chairperson: “This Is What Happens When There’s No Sensitivity”

National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, after visiting the devastated camps, voiced deep concern. “Everyone should be sensitive towards women, and this sensitivity can only ensure justice. This kind of situation occurs when there is a lack of sensitivity,” she told reporters.

As political pressure mounts and horrors continue to surface, all eyes now turn to Delhi—will the Centre step in, or will Bengal continue to burn?