Developers Hail Replit As A Game-Changer, AI Tool Builds Apps in Minutes

Developer tooling startup Replit has launched a groundbreaking app that can build and deploy applications from scratch within minutes, and it is receiving enthusiastic reviews from the tech community. Replit CEO Amjad Masad announced the release of the Replit app, now available on iOS and Android, through a post on the social media platform X. “Whatever you need… make an app for that. Now on your phone. For everyone. Free,” Masad wrote, sharing a video showcasing various app creations, including a workout tracker and an electronic drum machine emulator.

What is Replit?

Replit is described on the iOS app store as the “best way to code and ship real projects, apps, games, and more right from your phone.” The app allows developers to build websites and applications using natural language via Replit Agent. Users simply describe what they want to create, and the AI handles the rest, bringing the project to life in seconds.

Replit supports hundreds of programming languages and frameworks with zero setup, making it accessible to developers of all skill levels. The company promises, “Replit is perfect for you whether you’re new to coding or have been shipping projects for years.”

In a blog post announcing the app’s launch, Replit explained that users can build apps by giving simple prompts to the Agent, which then writes, deploys, and hosts the app in real time—no laptop required. The Replit Agent is an AI-powered tool designed to assist users in building software projects from scratch, making software development more accessible.

Reviews from the Tech Community

The Replit Agent, initially launched in September 2024, has already made waves in the tech world. Masad told Semafor, “It was a huge hit. We launched it in September, and it’s basically the first at-scale working software agent you can try in the world today. And it’s the only one, I would say.”

Peter Fabor, founder of Surf Office, shared his positive experience with Replit in late January, stating, “I just want to say that Replit is awesome. I had an idea for a simple app, wrote it down, and after 45 minutes, the app was deployed.” Y Combinator co-founder Paul Graham also praised Replit on X, revealing that a tech company CEO mentioned they had replaced Figma with Replit due to its efficiency in generating apps and moving straight to prototyping.

More recent reviews have flooded Masad’s announcement. Kevin Wimer wrote, “Incredible! In just a few minutes, I was able to build a tool that generated scenes for me to react to, as a way to practice improv comedy. Complete with filters and ways to personalize the experience.”

The Replit app has revolutionized the way developers build and deploy applications, providing an accessible and efficient tool for users of all skill levels. With its ability to create apps within minutes, the app has garnered rave reviews from the tech community, cementing its place as a game-changer in the developer tooling landscape. As Replit continues to innovate and expand its offerings, it is poised to become an essential tool for developers worldwide.

