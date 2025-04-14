Home
Monday, April 14, 2025
Donald Trump To Announce Tariffs On Semiconductors Next Week- Details Here!

Donald Trump To Announce Tariffs On Semiconductors Next Week- Details Here!

Donald Trump


US President Donald Trump has said that a new set of tariffs will be imposed on the semiconductor chips that are imported from other countries. In addition to this, Trump has also pledged to order a national security trade investigation into the semiconductor sector.

“We are taking a look at semiconductors and the whole electronics supply chain in the upcoming national security tariff investigations,” said Trump in a post on Truth Social. “Those electronic items are moving to different tariff buckets,” said Trump, detailing the exclusion of electronics items from China.

Taiwan tech supply chain stocks along with China and Hong Kong’s share market rallied after a tariff relief announcement by White House which could be short-lived.

“Critical technology products from China would be taxed in separate new duties along with semiconductors,” said, US Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick.

US levies imposed on China have risen to 145%, whereas Beijing has set a retaliatory 125% band on US imports. Trump’s tariff volatility has rattled markets with falling consumer confidence and backlash from investors, including some of his allies.

Meanwhile, India is pressing to chalk out an interim trade agreement with the US during the 90 days pause on tariffs.

Aditya Wadhawan

Aditya Wadhawan

Aditya Wadhawan

