Driver In the Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal Has Gone Missing. Here's All You Need To Know About The Scandal.

Over the past week, A massive sex scandal has rocked the political landscape of Karnataka. The grandson of former PM HD Deve Gowda and sitting MP from Hassan surrounds, Prajwal Revanna’s scandalous leaked video, which depicts sexual harassment and abuse of women has sent shockwaves in the corridors of nations political arena. And this has surfaced amidst the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

And as of the latest development, the former driver of Prajwal Revanna who leaked the videos and has confessed that he had given the pen drive videos to BJP leader Devaraje Gowda, has disappeared following a SIT notice.

Not to miss, that Karnataka will be again going into electoral polls on May 7, Phase 3.

So, here’s what we till now about the Sex scandal

A special investigation team (SIT) issued a lookout notice for Prajwal. but Prajwal’s counsel G Arun in a one-page letter to additional director general of police requested seven-days’ time for the MP to appear before SIT, since in the letter G Arun wrote that Prajwal is out of town.

SIT issued summon letters to Prajwal to appear before questioning. and if he failed to appear he would be declared ‘absconding’.

The Karnataka govt. then set up a Special investigation team within the criminal investigation department (CID) on April 28 to probe the accusations against Prajwal Revanna. This action was taken when multiple women started filing FIR against Prajwal on the same day.

According to reports, Prajwal left the country on April 27.

As of now, Prajwal’s driver who was the main lead to the case, who also leaked the video of Prajwal sexually harassing the women has gone missing.

Now, Prajwal being a Lok sabha member from The Janata Dal party, which is in an alliance with BJP for the upcoming Lok sabha elections 2024, has called number of attacks from the opposition congress party.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, even criticised the prime minister for his silence over the serious matter. she said, “The leader on whose shoulder the PM puts his hand and gets himself photographed, the leader for whom the PM himself goes to campaign 10 days before election. He praises him on stage.”